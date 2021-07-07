comscore Xiaomi’s most expensive Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India for the first time since launch
Xiaomi's most expensive Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India for the first time since launch

Due to supply chain constraints, Xiaomi could not release the ultra-premium smartphone aka Mi 11 Ultra in the country all this while, but the wait is finally over. The Mi 11 Ultra flagship phone is set to go on sale in India today. Check Mi 11 Ultra price, launch offers, specs and more.

(Image: Xiaomi)

Mi 11 Ultra was launched earlier this year and since then, consumers have been waiting for its release. Due to supply chain constraints, Xiaomi could not release the ultra-premium smartphone in the country all this while, but the wait is finally over. Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone is all set to go on sale for the very first time in India today. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active review: A sporty smartwatch on a budget

The flagship smartphone will be available for purchase on Mi Home and Mi Home store only during the first sale. The Mi 11 Ultra sale will kick off at 12noon today but not everyone will be able to get their hands on the device. Also Read - Redmi 10 budget phone possibly teased on Amazon India website – check details

At the time of announcing the sale date of the Mi 11 Ultra earlier this week, the company said that only a limited number of units have reached the warehouse. This means not everyone interested to buy the premium smartphone will be able to grab the phone. If you wish to buy the Mi 11 Ultra, you will need be quick at booking it as it will be available in limited numbers. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G, a possible rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G coming to India soon

Mi 11 Ultra price in India, launch offers

The Mi 11 Ultra comes in only one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a premium price of Rs 69,999. The Xiaomi phone will be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

As a part of the first sale, Xiaomi is offering Rs 5,000 instant discount on purchase with SBI Credit Card. To buy the Mi 11 Ultra, you will first need to buy a gift card worth Rs 1,999 and get direct access to the sale. The gift card brings several offers including two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, Ultra merchandise super fan box, Times Prime annual subscription worth Rs 999, and an Mi 11 Ultra F-code for you to share.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s most premium phone ever in India. It comes packed with a 6.81-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and more.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The Mi11 Ultra brings a 5000mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi phone includes a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 120x digital zoom, and OIS. On the front, it includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Published Date: July 7, 2021 9:01 AM IST
  • Published Date: July 7, 2021 9:01 AM IST

