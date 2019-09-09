The difference in charging speeds between wired and wireless is fast diminishing. Leading the way is Xiaomi, which today announced its latest charging innovation – Mi Charge Turbo. This is essentially a wireless charging technology with an unprecedented 30W speed. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo.

As per Xiaomi’s claims, the Mi Charge Turbo top up a 4,000mAh battery to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. For a full charge, it will take about 70 minutes. The company says that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G will be the first device to support this charging feature. There’s however no word on whether the company plans to bundle the fast charger with the smartphone or whether users need to purchase it separately.

Xiaomi also plans to launch a wireless charging pad with support for Mi Charge Turbo. Interestingly, a more portable wireless charging pad with 20W charging support is also in the works. This seems to be a more portable option, which shows users the time and charging level as well.

Safety is of paramount importance every time fast charging is mentioned. The new tech uses a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver coil with a conversion efficiency of 98 percent. This should help in keeping the temperatures under control.

This is quite an impressive piece of technology and is something we are waiting to test. If for whatever reason 30W speed isn’t enough for you, Xiaomi has another surprise up its sleeves. At the event, the company teased that it is already working on a 40W wireless charging system as well. It is worth noting that Xiaomi has already its announced 100W wired charging technology. But there’s no word on when it will see the light of the day.