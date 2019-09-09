comscore Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging tech announced: Features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi’s new 30W wireless charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just over an hour
News

Xiaomi’s new 30W wireless charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just over an hour

News

Called Mi Charge Turbo, Xiaomi’s new 30W wireless charging has now been announced. It will debut with the much-rumored Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 3:27 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-charge-turbo-wireless-charging-tech-announced

Image Credit: Weibo

The difference in charging speeds between wired and wireless is fast diminishing. Leading the way is Xiaomi, which today announced its latest charging innovation – Mi Charge Turbo. This is essentially a wireless charging technology with an unprecedented 30W speed. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo.

As per Xiaomi’s claims, the Mi Charge Turbo top up a 4,000mAh battery to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. For a full charge, it will take about 70 minutes. The company says that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G will be the first device to support this charging feature. There’s however no word on whether the company plans to bundle the fast charger with the smartphone or whether users need to purchase it separately.

Xiaomi also plans to launch a wireless charging pad with support for Mi Charge Turbo. Interestingly, a more portable wireless charging pad with 20W charging support is also in the works. This seems to be a more portable option, which shows users the time and charging level as well.

Safety is of paramount importance every time fast charging is mentioned. The new tech uses a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver coil with a conversion efficiency of 98 percent. This should help in keeping the temperatures under control.

This is quite an impressive piece of technology and is something we are waiting to test. If for whatever reason 30W speed isn’t enough for you, Xiaomi has another surprise up its sleeves. At the event, the company teased that it is already working on a 40W wireless charging system as well. It is worth noting that Xiaomi has already its announced 100W wired charging technology. But there’s no word on when it will see the light of the day.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 3:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
News
Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

News

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

News

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more
Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

News

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India launch set for September 17

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India launch set for September 17
Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Next Sale : कल दोपहर फिल सेल पर आएगा क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile India Tour के Guwahati Finals में ये चार टीमें बनी विनर्स

Vivo ने अपकमिंग Nex 3 5G स्मार्टफोन का Camera UI किया टीज, स्क्रीनशॉट में दिखाई दिए कैमरा फीचर्स

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च से पहले वेबसाइट में हुए लिस्ट

Asus Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन को कस्टम ROM के जरिए मिला Android 10 OS, यहां से करें डाउनलोड


News

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
News
Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

News

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

News

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday
Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

News

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced