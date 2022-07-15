Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

Xiaomi has launched a new Smart Speaker in India. It is simply called the Xiaomi Smart Speaker and the smartest thing about it is that it can control the not-so-smart devices at your home. Essentially, the new Smart Speaker has an infrared blaster, so you can ask the speaker to control IR-controlled products, such as a television or an AC.

Infrared control will help you only if you have devices that cannot connect to the internet. However, since most of these not-so-smart products have been phased out and people have switched to smart appliances, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker can help you with that, as well. The Xiaomi Smart Speaker comes with support for Google Assistant, which you can configure using the Mi Home app. That also makes the speaker accessible to any product that is signed in with your Google account. You can ask your phone to play music on the speaker or ask the speaker to play music on the TV using Google Assistant. As simple as that.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) price in India

The all-new Xiaomi Smart Speaker costs Rs 4,999 and it will be available on Mi Homes, the Xiaomi website, and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) specifications

Xiaomi’s new Smart Speaker takes cues from the previous models for its design, which is very modern. There is an LED display on the speaker that tells about the volume status and other information in an automatically-controlled brightness setting to suit your room’s ambience. The speaker lets you set alarms and use songs as your alarm ringtone.

But apart from all the smartness, this is still a speaker. For good sound quality, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker comes with a 1.5-inch speaker inside. Now, the company has not mentioned the combination of tweeters and woofers packed inside the Smart Speaker, but considering this is an upgrade over the last one, at least subwoofers are likely. Xiaomi claims the Smart Speaker offers a “perfectly balanced sound field”, thanks to the cavity design. To create a surround-like experience, you can pair two Smart Speakers to get stereo sound out of the combination.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) supports Bluetooth 5.0 just when you do not have the internet to connect the speaker but still want to listen to music.