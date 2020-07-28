A mysterious new smartphone from Xiaomi has been spotted on the popular smartphone benchmark website, AnTuTu. The device is listed with the model number M2007J1SC and has scored 687,000 points in the test. This score is higher than the best smartphone ever tested by the site, which is the Asus ROG Phone 3, with 621,000 points. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29

According to the source, the device is equipped with an SoC from Qualcomm, likely the Snapdragon 865. It would be the original version of the chipset without the overclocking of Snapdragon 865+. This is something that draws attention since the Asus ROG Phone 3 mounts the more powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The website does not record the difference of information between the two models. Despite this, the rumor indicates that Xiaomi would not have made changes to the SoC. By the model number, the device is expected to be part of the Mi 10 family. The GSMArena website also mentions the possibility of it being the Mi 10 Pro Plus.

While it is unknown what that device would be, it is expected to be developed for the gamer audience. Competing with the new Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Duel. Therefore, it would make sense for Xiaomi to frame this model in a differentiated lineup.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus might launch soon

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, has given some hints about the company’s next flagship. He has already revealed that the company is working on building a device with high-end specifications. And this may be the model he was talking about. Lei Jun says that the company’s next high-end device will come with stereo speakers, a high refresh rate screen, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

He also says that the device will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared port, and more. He also confirmed that the device would have some form of additional cooling. However, it is unknown whether the tests registered in AnTuTu are related to the smartphone teased by the CEO.