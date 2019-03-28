comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals
News

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals

News

Xiaomi's patented designs look identical to the previous Black Shark smartphones.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 5:54 PM IST
Black Shark 2 lead

Xiaomi-backed company recently launched a new gaming-centric smartphone, called Black Shark 2, in China. Now, Black Shark is said to launch a device with an all-display design and triple rear cameras. As per a report, the Chinese company patented a bunch of new gaming models last year. Xiaomi registered a patent back in December 2018 at the Global Design Database of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), which was published on March 19, 2019.

A report on LetsGoDigital stated that “no fewer than 48 sketches have been added.” The company has even stated in the description that “the name of this design product: mobile phone (Sky)”. This suggests that Sky could be the model name of the upcoming Black Shark gaming device. Additionally, a device, named Black Shark Skywalker, made an appearance earlier this year on Geekbench.

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

Also Read

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

Furthermore, one cannot deny the fact that Xiaomi’s patented designs look identical to the previous Black Shark smartphones, but the new phone could offer three cameras on the rear side. On the front, the upcoming handset could feature a tiny notch or a little wider notched display with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The mentioned source asserted that the Black Shark smartphone could also offer an additional ToF 3D camera lens for 3D photography and AR apps. The patent doesn’t reveal much about the handset and the details regarding its specifications are scarce.

6 best smartphone deals of the day: Xiaomi Mi A2 for Rs 9,999, Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 39,900 and more

Also Read

6 best smartphone deals of the day: Xiaomi Mi A2 for Rs 9,999, Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 39,900 and more

Besides, the recently launched Black Shark 2 comes with Liquid Cool 3.0 for enhanced heat dissipation, TrueView display, a Magic Press pressure-sensing tech, and more. The handset packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the gaming phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

There is also stereo audio, coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based noise reduction and anti-howling audio experience. Optics wise, the smartphone offers a combination of a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, which also supports 2x optical zoom. For shooting selfies, there is a 20-megapixel front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 5:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals
News
Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals
Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’

News

Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access

Gaming

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

News

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

News

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Nubia Red Magic smartphone (NX629J) gets 3C certification

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals

Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals

News

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals
Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000
6 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 best smartphone deals of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp को अपने फिंगरप्रिंट से करें अनलॉक, ऐसे कर पाएंगे एक्टिवेट

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : RCB और MI की टीम होंगी आमने-सामने, स्मार्टफोन पर ऑनलाइन ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Fitbit ने भारत में लॉन्च किए तीन नए वियरेबल डिवाइस- Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire HR और Fitbit Inspire

ये हैं बंदूक वाले 5 बेस्ट मोबाइल गेम, फ्री में कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

भारत में 3 बैक कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी Tecno!

News

Nubia Red Magic smartphone (NX629J) gets 3C certification
News
Nubia Red Magic smartphone (NX629J) gets 3C certification
Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals

News

Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals
Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’

News

Sony Chairman Kazuo ‘Kaz’ Hirai is retiring; to stay as ‘senior advisor’
Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

News

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant
YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

News

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch