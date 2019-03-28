Xiaomi's next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone may feature triple rear cameras, patent reveals

Xiaomi-backed company recently launched a new gaming-centric smartphone, called Black Shark 2, in China. Now, Black Shark is said to launch a device with an all-display design and triple rear cameras. As per a report, the Chinese company patented a bunch of new gaming models last year. Xiaomi registered a patent back in December 2018 at the Global Design Database of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), which was published on March 19, 2019.

A report on LetsGoDigital stated that “no fewer than 48 sketches have been added.” The company has even stated in the description that “the name of this design product: mobile phone (Sky)”. This suggests that Sky could be the model name of the upcoming Black Shark gaming device. Additionally, a device, named Black Shark Skywalker, made an appearance earlier this year on Geekbench.

Furthermore, one cannot deny the fact that Xiaomi’s patented designs look identical to the previous Black Shark smartphones, but the new phone could offer three cameras on the rear side. On the front, the upcoming handset could feature a tiny notch or a little wider notched display with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The mentioned source asserted that the Black Shark smartphone could also offer an additional ToF 3D camera lens for 3D photography and AR apps. The patent doesn’t reveal much about the handset and the details regarding its specifications are scarce.

Besides, the recently launched Black Shark 2 comes with Liquid Cool 3.0 for enhanced heat dissipation, TrueView display, a Magic Press pressure-sensing tech, and more. The handset packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the gaming phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

There is also stereo audio, coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based noise reduction and anti-howling audio experience. Optics wise, the smartphone offers a combination of a 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, which also supports 2x optical zoom. For shooting selfies, there is a 20-megapixel front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.