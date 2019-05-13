comscore
  Xiaomi's next smartphones will allow users to replace sky with presets of sky in MIUI Gallery app
Xiaomi's next smartphones will allow users to replace sky with presets of sky in MIUI Gallery app

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to introduce the feature first to upcoming devices like the Mi A3 and Snapdragon 855 powered flagships. The feature could reach other devices via software update later.

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a bunch of new smartphones including the Mi A3 and a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship under the Redmi brand in the next few weeks. While these devices will feature new hardware, they are also likely to feature a differentiating software experience. The code analysis of Xiaomi’s software shows that the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a new photo editing feature for its smartphones and this new feature could debut first on company’s forthcoming devices.

According to XDA Developers, the new photo editing feature, found in the code analysis, will allow Xiaomi smartphone users to replace the “sky” with different presets for the sky. The feature will be available as part of the photo editing functionality present within the MIUI Gallery app. The idea here seems to be that whenever a user clicks picture a predominant appearance of sky in the background, Xiaomi’s MIUI Gallery app will allow that to be replaced with a number of different presets that show the sky in different scenes.

This could be a great addition to the editing tool offered by Xiaomi, where users are already able to remove wires or unwanted elements from their pictures. The report further adds that the presents will not only change the appearance of the sky but add relevant lighting effects to the rest of the images and objects. This could mean that Xiaomi users always end up with a picture that best reflects the lighting scenario. Xiaomi also plans to give users a slider to control this lighting effect.

This ability to change the sky with a set of presets will be coming to upcoming devices codenamed “raphael”, “davinci” and “pyxis” at the time of debut. Considering Xiaomi’s software practice, the feature will extended to older devices as part of an over-the-air update. The devices codenamed “raphael” and “davinci” are said to be the upcoming flagships powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. These devices are also tipped to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. The device codenamed “pyxis” is believed to the MIUI counterpart to the upcoming Android One device, and could be the successor to Mi 6X.

