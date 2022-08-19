comscore India's probe might result in 'settlements that may adversely affect its operating results': Xiaomi
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomis Ongoing Investigation May Adversely Affect Operating Results Or Cash Flows In India
News

Xiaomi's ongoing investigation may adversely affect operating results or cash flows in India

News

Xiaomi said that "it is not practical to quantify" related financial effects (of India probes) "at this stage".

Xiaomi

Xiaomi logo

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday said the ongoing investigations and allegations in India could take a long period of time to settle, and the company could receive judgments or enter into “settlements that may adversely affect its operating results or cash flows”. Also Read - Xiaomi CIVI 2 to come with a 67W fast charging, Redmi 11A to be a 5G handset

The company, which registered around a 20 percent drop in its global sales at $10.31 billion in the June quarter (Q2), said that “it is not practical to quantify” related financial effects (of India probes) “at this stage”. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

“The management assessed the aforesaid matters related to Xiaomi India, taking into consideration opinions from professional advisors and concluded Xiaomi India has valid grounds to respond to the relevant Indian authorities,” the group said in its quarterly financial statement. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T Pro with 200MP cameras could launch in September

In April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said they seized Rs 5,551.27 crore of Xiaomi India, lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, in connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed the Rajya Sabha, in the recent Monsoon session, that five cases of customs duty evasion have been registered against Xiaomi India by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The company said in its quarterly results that since December 2021, Xiaomi India has been involved in various investigations and notifications initiated by relevant Indian authorities including the Income Tax Department, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Directorate of Enforcement “in relation to compliance of relevant income tax regulations, custom duties regulations as well as foreign exchange regulations”.

Xiaomi India further received an order on August 11, “whereby certain of its bank deposits were continued to be restricted, alleging Xiaomi India has inappropriately deducted certain costs and expenses, including purchase costs of mobile phones and royalty fees paid to third parties as well as companies within the Group”.

The government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three Chinese mobile companies — OPPO, Vivo India and Xiaomi.

A show-cause notice demanding Rs 4,403.88 crore has been served to OPPO Mobiles India Ltd based on an investigation conducted by the DRI.

The DRI also detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 2,217 crore by Vivo India.

For Chinese enterprises that originally tried to make India an overseas product-processing centre, if it is indeed increasingly difficult and unprofitable to operate in the country, then withdrawing from India is also an available option, state-run Global Times said earlier this month.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video
automobile
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video
How to scan documents on Android phone using Google Drive

How To

How to scan documents on Android phone using Google Drive

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

These apps support Android 13 s new media player

Apps

These apps support Android 13 s new media player

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi's ongoing probe might adversely affect its operating results or cash flows

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard to get final season on August 24

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999