Redmi Note 8 series sales crosses 30 million units

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has been a popular choice with a large number of users who prefer a decent performing phone with an affordable price tag. The brand has now celebrated some big sales numbers of its Redmi Note 8 series. The Note 8 series, comprising the Redmi Note 8, Note 8T, and the Note 8 Pro has sold 30 million units. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro made it to the top 10 most sold smartphones in Q4 2019. The news was announced by Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi manager Lu Weibing. Weibing also mentioned that the Note 8 series sold a million units in the first month. It then sold another 5 million units in the following month. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box India launch teased for May 8 alongside Mi 10 5G and true wireless earbuds

It took Redmi three months to cross the 10 million milestones. Further, 5 months later, the sales of the series had touched the 20 million mark. The series was globally announced on August 29, also when the Redmi Note 8 Pro also became the first phone to sport a 64-megapixel camera. The phones started selling to customers in September 2019 and Xiaomi has since pushed 1,20,000 phones every day. With the Note 9 series beginning to sell in many areas, it remains to be seen how the Note 8 series numbers will be affected. Whether the Redmi Note 9 series will manage to beat the records of its predecessor is also up in the air Also Read - Poco F2 Pro appears on Gearbest with promo images; hints at a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro specifications

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro sport a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Note 8 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Both devices also support expandable storage and offer dual-SIM connectivity options.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 8 offers quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. There is also a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Note 8 Pro offers a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Note 8 and Note 8 Pro pack a 4,000 and 4,500mAh battery respectively and support fast charging.