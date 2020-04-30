Xiaomi sub-brand Roidmi launched the Roidmi Nex 2 series of vacuum cleaners in China last month. The series comprises the Roidmi Nex 2 and the Roidmi Nex 2 Pro. The cordless vacuum cleaners feature a cool design and come with a bunch of features. Now just like Xiaomi does with some of its phones, the Roidmi Nex 2 Pro is launched globally, albeit under the Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro Moniker. The product is now available on Indiegogo along with a starting price of $499 (about Rs 37,422). Also Read - Xiaomi Youpin lists QCY T5 Pro TWS earbuds with wireless charging for around Rs 1,600

The Roidmi X30 Pro features a sleek, somewhat futuristic look. The vacuum cleaner also has an OLED display panel that shows your cleaning status in real-time. The Roidmi X30 Pro is capable of mopping apart from cleaning. On the cleaning end of the machine is a specially designed NEX-V brush which has a bumpy surface. The brush can even clean the mess and dirt in the small gaps in floors. It can smack the hidden dust mites out of carpets and pull them out at the same time. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

A separate dust/mites killing brush head features an 800 rpm speed. This effectively will clean out dust from tight areas in your sofas and beds. There is also a pet hair brush grooming attachment that lets you remove hair and dead skin from your pet’s body. The Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro features a mop box with a magnetic design. The mop can be easily attached to the brush head and later unloaded. Further, this also allows you to add disinfection tablets or liquids inside the mop box that aid cleaning. Also Read - MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone

The Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro comes with a power rating of 435W and a vacuum power of 26500pa. The vacuum cleaner also has a 2,500mAh/72Wh battery that can last for several cleaning rounds. The company claims that a single charge of the device can last for 70 minutes. A magnetic wireless charging system charges the Roidmi X30 Pro completely in 2.5 hours.

Roidmi X30 Pro pricing and availability

The Roidmi X30 Pro is available in Indiegogo for $499 (about Rs 37,422) as part fo an early-bird offer. However, you can order two for $989 (about Rs 74,150). There is also a deluxe package where you can purchase the vacuum cleaner along with a 2-year warranty for $549 (about Rs 41,161). The device is expected to start shipping in May. However, we wouldn’t be sure if the company is able to stick to that timeline considering the ongoing pandemic.