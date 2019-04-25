Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked: All you need to know

Redmi is said to launch a flagship smartphone soon, which is expected to offer high performance at a very low price. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi device will be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset aided by Adreno 640 GPU. Now more specifications of the flagship device have surfaced on the web. The unknown Redmi smartphone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The smartphone could pack a 6.39-inch display with full HD+ resolution. As far as the cameras are concerned, the handset is said to offer a 32-megapixel on the front for capturing selfies, as per Slashleaks. At the back, Xiaomi could add a triple camera setup, which might include a 48-megapixel primary Sony sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Currently, there is no information on what could be the design of the upcoming Redmi flagship. The smartphone could either flaunt a punch hole display design or a notch-less display. It is likely to sport an AMOLED display and offer an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Redmi Snapdragon 855 smartphone is rumored to make its debut in the month of May or June, Gizmochina reports.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The cited source asserted that the company might also launch a Snapdragon 730 powered Redmi smartphone soon. It is expected to come with a notch-less display design, which means it will offer a pop-selfie camera setup. Separately, last year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco launched a handset with Snapdragon 845 chipset at a very low price. The Poco F1 offers a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The device features a liquid cooling system and packs a 6.18-inch notched display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. There is a dual camera setup on the rear side, which includes a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with AI enhancements. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel sensor on the front. The Poco F1 was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 20,999.