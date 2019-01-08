comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks, seems identical to Apple AirPods
News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks, seems identical to Apple AirPods

News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds will have a design similar to that of Apple AirPods but will be much cheaper.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 11:25 AM IST
xiaomi wireless earbuds main

Source: MySmartPrice

Xiaomi joined the league of smartphone makers offering truly wireless earbuds when the company launched its AirDots in November last year. The company’s wireless earbuds look identical to that of Apple’s AirPods and are much cheaper than Apple’s offering in the segment. Now, it seems Xiaomi wants to expand its portfolio to offer another wireless earbuds in the market. The renders of the device have appeared online and it seems similar to AirPods and could be aimed at those buying smartphones without the headphone jack.

While Xiaomi AirDots look similar to that of Samsung’s Gear IconX, the new wireless earbuds will look very much similar to that AirPods. The renders posted by MySmartPrice shows that upcoming wireless buds will feature a stem coming down from the earbuds part of the audio device. This particular stem seems to be thicker than that on the AirPods and is likely to house the battery and microphone. These new earbuds from Xiaomi are expected to be built from plastic, which is not uncommon in this segment.

XiaomiAirDots are an affordable Apple AirPods alternative priced at around $29

Also Read

XiaomiAirDots are an affordable Apple AirPods alternative priced at around $29

The renders also reveal that there will be a silicone covering on the mouth of the earbuds, which is there for a comfortable fit. They will come with a case which will wirelessly charge the earbuds. The case seems to be a bit different from that of the AirDots and again borrows design elements from Apple’s case for the AirPods. The industry has adopted a design that either match Samsung’s Gear IconX or Apple AirPods and with this new offering, Xiaomi will have a product conforming to either of the two designs.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Like the AirDots, one can expect this new truly wireless earbud to support True Wireless Stereo (TWS) that breaks the audio on both the earbuds for a seamless audio experience. The wireless earbuds will also support Bluetooth 5.0 and will include touch gestures to perform functions such as play/pause audio, enable/disable assistant and answer/reject phone call. The AirDots were priced at RMB 199 (around Rs 2,100) and these new earbuds could be a bit expensive.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Assistant may soon be available on 1 billion devices
thumb-img
News
Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon
thumb-img
News
OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T

Most Popular

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

Intel, Facebook working on cheaper AI chip

January 2019 security update available for all Pixel devices

Reliance JioPhone gets WiFi hotspot functionality; here is how to use

Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks
Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon
Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted

News

Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions
Meizu Note 9 to come with Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera: Jack Wong

News

Meizu Note 9 to come with Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera: Jack Wong

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर 10 लाइट आज रात 8 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर किया जाएगा पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OnePlus 6T के लिए कुछ सुधारों के साथ रिलीज हुई नई OxygenOS 9.0.11 अपडेट

आसुस Zenfone Max M2 और Max Pro M2 को कई सुधारों के साथ मिल रही है नई अपडेट

Redmi का 48MP कैमरे वाला वीडियो हुआ लाइव, Redmi Pro 2 के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Y9 (2019) भारत में 10 जवनरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks
News
Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks
Intel, Facebook working on cheaper AI chip

News

Intel, Facebook working on cheaper AI chip
January 2019 security update available for all Pixel devices

News

January 2019 security update available for all Pixel devices
Reliance JioPhone gets WiFi hotspot functionality; here is how to use

News

Reliance JioPhone gets WiFi hotspot functionality; here is how to use
Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording soon