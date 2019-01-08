Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks, seems identical to Apple AirPods

Xiaomi joined the league of smartphone makers offering truly wireless earbuds when the company launched its AirDots in November last year. The company’s wireless earbuds look identical to that of Apple’s AirPods and are much cheaper than Apple’s offering in the segment. Now, it seems Xiaomi wants to expand its portfolio to offer another wireless earbuds in the market. The renders of the device have appeared online and it seems similar to AirPods and could be aimed at those buying smartphones without the headphone jack.

While Xiaomi AirDots look similar to that of Samsung’s Gear IconX, the new wireless earbuds will look very much similar to that AirPods. The renders posted by MySmartPrice shows that upcoming wireless buds will feature a stem coming down from the earbuds part of the audio device. This particular stem seems to be thicker than that on the AirPods and is likely to house the battery and microphone. These new earbuds from Xiaomi are expected to be built from plastic, which is not uncommon in this segment.

The renders also reveal that there will be a silicone covering on the mouth of the earbuds, which is there for a comfortable fit. They will come with a case which will wirelessly charge the earbuds. The case seems to be a bit different from that of the AirDots and again borrows design elements from Apple’s case for the AirPods. The industry has adopted a design that either match Samsung’s Gear IconX or Apple AirPods and with this new offering, Xiaomi will have a product conforming to either of the two designs.

Like the AirDots, one can expect this new truly wireless earbud to support True Wireless Stereo (TWS) that breaks the audio on both the earbuds for a seamless audio experience. The wireless earbuds will also support Bluetooth 5.0 and will include touch gestures to perform functions such as play/pause audio, enable/disable assistant and answer/reject phone call. The AirDots were priced at RMB 199 (around Rs 2,100) and these new earbuds could be a bit expensive.