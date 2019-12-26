comscore Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher is the latest crowdfunding product | BGR India
Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher is the latest crowdfunding product on Xiaomi Youpin: Price, Features

Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher is the smartest nail polisher you can find right now. It is now available via Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform and here is how much it costs.

  Published: December 26, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher

Xiaomi is continuing to expand itself beyond smartphones and smart TVs by entering new product categories. With its Youpin crowdfunding platform in particular, Xiaomi has introduced new products and categories. The new product from the company is called the Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher. Well, don’t judge a product by its name because it isn’t just a simple polisher. The product comes with integrated trimming, grinding, polishing and general nail care into the design.

Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher: Everything you need to know

On this Electric Nail Polisher, the grinding head is made of a skin-friendly EVA material. There is also a white corundum and metal grinding surface. The soft particles of these materials allow the Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher to work better than the surface on the nail. As a result, the pressure exerted won’t ruin or hurt the nail. This is being dubbed as the feature being seen on a nail polisher.

The Xiaoshi Electric Nail Polisher also provides two sets of different heads for different applications. One of the heads is for general nail care while the other one is a full-on manicure set. Each set comes with a set of tools for different types of nails. There are tools for thicker and thinner nails and that for shaping nails into nicer shapes. So, if you are interested then this comes with two gear modes for power adjustments.

The first mode is soft designed for gentle polishing while the second mode is stronger and faster. For gentle and precision trims, the first one is more apt while the second one is ideal to cut down nails. The device is smart because it turns down automatically when left for 15 minutes. The electric nail polisher comes with a USB Type-C port and supports fast charging as well. It is priced at RMB 119 (around Rs 1,212) but for crowdfunding, it is available for RMB 79 (around Rs 805). It takes about two hours for a full charge that lasts for about 45 minutes.

  Published Date: December 26, 2019 5:06 PM IST

