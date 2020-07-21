comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 coming to 23 devices from next month | BGR India
Xiaomi to release stable MIUI 12 update for these phones next month

The company is going to offer the update in a phased manner for Redmi, Mi and Poco devices.

  Published: July 21, 2020 5:07 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 10

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi has confirmed that over 23 devices from its lineup will be getting MIUI 12 from next month. The list of devices eligible for the update was share on Xiaomi Indonesia’s website. This includes phones like Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to older models like Redmi Note 5 and even Redmi 6A. Also Read - Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India as smart TV market gets new entrants

Here’s the full list of devices getting MIUI 12 from next month. The Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Note 10 Pro and Mi 8 Lite will get the update. Under the Redmi wing, the Redmi  Note 9, Note 9 Pro, Note 8 Pro, Note 8, Note 7, Note 6 Pro, Note 5, Redmi 9, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2 will be getting the MIUI 12 update. The Poco F2 Pro and the Poco F1 will also be getting the update. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; check price, specifications and more

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Xiaomi MIUI 12 update for India

While the details shared do not mention global rollout, we’re hoping India is a strong focus for MIUI 12 update for the devices available in the market.  MIUI 12 made its debut in China a few months back and is based on the Android 10 operating system. The new version gets design changes and adds new features that look to improve on the privacy concerns with Xiaomi devices. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro in India

Xiaomi developers call the MIUI 12 their best firmware in the last 10 years. Many observers compare MIUI 12 with iOS, claiming that the new Xiaomi firmware has reached a new level. The company has released MIUI 12 for Redmi K20 series in India. The over the air (OTA) update is being rolled out gradually to all users. In addition to this, they have also started beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The company has reportedly started working on the beta version of the MIUI 12 for the device. This update was shared via the Mi Community forum. Since Xiaomi has started enrolling beta testers for the device, we’re hoping that a stable version will be rolled out in the coming months.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 21, 2020 5:07 PM IST

