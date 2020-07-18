Xiaomi and India’s smartphone dropped by over 48 percent in Q2 2020. This development comes amidst the pandemic which forced the country to stop shipments for few months. Overall, you had 17 million units shipped into India over the past few months. This is a staggering drop compared to the 33 million units that shipped in Q2 2019. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4C launched with color display, heart rate monitor: Price, features

According to Canalys, the biggest drop was seen by market leader Xiaomi, whose shipments were 48 percent lower compared to last year. “It’s been a rocky road to recovery for the smartphone market in India,” said Madhumita Chaudhary, Analyst, Canalys. Also Read - Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

Because of the lockdown, mobile manufacturers had to halt local production, forcing them to import units to meet the demand. Which is why, Xiaomi, even after seeing a major drop in shipment, lead the charts by importing 5.3 million units. Vivo took the second spot with 3.7 million units shipped during the period. Also Read - Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Xiaomi, Realme hit by production issues

Along with Xiaomi, you have Realme which also had to bear the effect of the lockdown, production issues. The brand has dropped down to the fifth spot, allowing Oppo to climb up the list.

The market has been affected, and the Chinese brands have felt its impact the most. And even though the anti-Chinese sentiments are high in the country, analysts don’t expect the brands to suffer in demand. “Despite the sentiment, the effect on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme is likely to be minimal, as alternatives by Samsung, Nokia, or even Apple are hardly price-competitive,” said Adwait Mardikar, Research Analyst, Canalys.

But amongst all this chaos, there is one brand which seems largely unaffected, and that is Apple. Apple was the least impacted among the top-10 vendors as shipments fell just 20 percent year-on-year to just over 250,000 in Q2 2020, the report adds. With the festive season approaching, brands will be hoping that demand and buying trends pick up to salvage over the next few quarters.