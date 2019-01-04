Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India: Price, specifications, features

Xolo is making a comeback after a long hiatus in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of Era 4X. The smartphone is a budget device and will be available exclusively on Amazon India. The specifications and features of the device have been revealed by the online retail giant and it will go on sale starting January 9. The details of the device including SoC powering it and storage configuration are not known just yet. With Era 4X, Xolo is trying to make a comeback into a market that is already crowded and has a fierce competition going on with Chinese smartphone makers have captured nearly 50 percent of the market share.

Xolo Era 4X: Specifications and Price

Xolo Era 4X is expected to feature a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution of 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It supports dual SIM connectivity and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. For imaging, there is an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with dedicated flash as well. It also features face unlock support, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

The smartphone features dual 4G VoLTE and supports WiFi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and it is priced at Rs 4,444. It doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and could be priced in the entry-level category. There is lot we don’t know about the device but specifications suggest it will compete with Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C1 in the online segment.