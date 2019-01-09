comscore
  • Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features
Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features

The Xolo Era 4X will compete with Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C1 in the online segment.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Xolo Era 4X

Xolo has played absentee from the Indian smartphone market for a while now, but the Indian smartphone company is all set to return to the arena with the launch of Era 4X. The device will be positioned in the budget segment and is available exclusively on Amazon India. The smartphone comes in two variants with options for RAM and storage.

The smartphone comes in two variants of 1GB RAM and 16GB storage which is currently priced at Rs 4,444 and another 2GB RAM and 16GB storage which is currently priced at Rs 5,555. Both of these are discounted from the original price. In terms of offers the Xolo Era 4X comes with a 30 days Money Back Offer which will let the customer exchange the device for a cheque for the cost price at an Authorized Service Centre. There are No cost EMI offers available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and all major credit cards. There’s even a Rs 1200 cashback on Jio if the customer buys from a specific seller. Also there is a flat cashback offer of Rs 50 for paying online.

Xolo Era 4X specifications

Xolo Era 4X  features a 5.45-inch display with IPS HD+ full View Display and a resolution of 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It supports dual SIM connectivity and runs  Android 8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with 1.5GHz Mediatek quad core processor. For imaging, there is an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with dedicated flash as well. It also features face unlock support, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

The smartphone features dual 4G VoLTE and supports WiFi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and could be priced in the entry-level category. The company has positioned the device in terms of specifications to compete with Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C1 in the online segment.

