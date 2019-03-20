Xolo ZX leaked image shows 16-megapixel dual rear camera and gradient finish

comscore
Xolo is making a comeback with ZX that will offer modern design and dual rear camera setup.

Xolo is set to launch a new smartphone with 6GB of RAM in India. Called Xolo ZX, the smartphone will come in two storage variants but the first variant launching in the country will offer 6GB RAM and a gradient finish on the back. Though there is no official launch date yet, the smartphone is expected to be unveiled some time in mid-April.

Xolo is a homegrown smartphone brand that began operation in 2012, but lost out to Chinese smartphone makers. With the Xolo ZX, the company is trying to make another play in the Indian smartphone market, which remains the fastest growing market worldwide.

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018, Realme enters top 5

Also Read

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018, Realme enters top 5

The leaked image of the upcoming smartphone obtained by BGR India shows the back of the Xolo ZX with dual rear camera setup and LED flash placed right next to it. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Xolo branding at the bottom. We have learnt that the main camera on the Xolo ZX will be a 16-megapixel image sensor and will support AI Studio Mode. It will also adopt a gradient color finish that changes from blue to purple depending on light reflecting from the surface.

Indian smartphone makers such as Micromax, Lava, Xolo, Karbonn and others were among the top five brand in the country before Chinese smartphone makers started selling their devices here. At the end of fourth quarter of 2018, four out of the top five smartphone makers were Chinese and they together controlled over 50 percent of the market. Indian smartphone makers, on the other hand, have been relegated to the offline retail segment.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

Micromax made a small comeback last year when it signed a MOU with Chhattisgarh government to supply 45 lakh smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, the deal resulted in Micromax regaining 5 percent market share during 2018. Xolo, it seems, is taking note of Micromax’s comeback and is trying to re-enter India’s extremely competitive smartphone market.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 3:29 PM IST

