comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xolo ZX with 6.22-inch notch display, dual cameras launched; Price, specifications
News

Xolo ZX with 6.22-inch notch display, dual cameras launched; Price, specifications

News

The Xolo ZX comes in two variants with 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM. The variant with 4GB RAM comes with 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,499 whereas 6GB RAM model offers 128GB storage and this can be purchase at Rs 13,999. Xolo ZX will be made available on Amazon from April 25.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 12:22 PM IST
xolo-zx-india-launch-amazon

Xolo has officially launched its big display, dual-rear camera phone, the Xolo ZX, today in India. The smartphone was previously listed on Amazon India with April 25 launch date, but Xolo has announced the pricing through a press statement, noting that the Xolo ZX will be made available on Amazon from April 25.

Xolo ZX price, availability, offers

The Xolo ZX comes in two variants with 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM. The variant with 4GB RAM comes with 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,499 whereas 6GB RAM model offers 128GB storage and this can be purchase at Rs 13,999. The phone will be available in Midnight Blue and Electric Blue color options on Amazon India from April 25, 2019.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in April 2019

Xolo will be providing worth Rs 10,000 bundled offers with the Xolo ZX. Consumers will get Rs 2,200 worth cashback offer from Reliance Jio in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio App. Additionally, they will also get up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges. Then there is a Cleartrip Voucher worth Rs 2,800 on offer as well. The company has also partnered with mydala.com to offer discount coupons to the users for Travel, Fashion and Online Utility Shopping.

Xolo ZX specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Xolo ZX features a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display with 1520×720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core processor Helio P22 (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes in two variants – 4GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB.

On the camera front, the Xolo ZX sports a dual-camera setup at the back which consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with dual-tone LED flash and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor. On the front, the ZX features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with ‘AI Studio Mode’ with Screen Flash, Tetra-cell Sensor and F 2.0 aperture. There will be Face Unlock security feature along with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

The Xolo ZX is backed by a 3,260mAh battery. It includes connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB charging/ data syncing port and Dual 4G VoLTE.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Fortnite is teaming up with the Avengers again
Gaming
Fortnite is teaming up with the Avengers again
Xolo ZX launched in India

News

Xolo ZX launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Review

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different

Beware: Scammers are sending fake verification codes to hack your WhatsApp account

Xolo ZX launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xolo ZX launched in India

News

Xolo ZX launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased with gradient finish, 4000mAh battery

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased with gradient finish, 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xolo ZX, 6.22-इंच नॉच डिस्प्ले और ड्यूल कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG X4 (2019) Hi-Fi Quad DAC और मिलेट्री लेवल ड्यूरेबिलिटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Download Voter Slip Online : लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपना Voter Slip

Realme 3 आज दोपहर 12 बजे यहां होगा फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 लॉन्च से पहले Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई ये स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different
News
Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different
Beware: Scammers are sending fake verification codes to hack your WhatsApp account

News

Beware: Scammers are sending fake verification codes to hack your WhatsApp account
Xolo ZX launched in India

News

Xolo ZX launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed