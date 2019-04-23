Xolo ZX with 6.22-inch notch display, dual cameras launched; Price, specifications

Xolo has officially launched its big display, dual-rear camera phone, the Xolo ZX, today in India. The smartphone was previously listed on Amazon India with April 25 launch date, but Xolo has announced the pricing through a press statement, noting that the Xolo ZX will be made available on Amazon from April 25.

Xolo ZX price, availability, offers

The Xolo ZX comes in two variants with 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM. The variant with 4GB RAM comes with 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 11,499 whereas 6GB RAM model offers 128GB storage and this can be purchase at Rs 13,999. The phone will be available in Midnight Blue and Electric Blue color options on Amazon India from April 25, 2019.

Xolo will be providing worth Rs 10,000 bundled offers with the Xolo ZX. Consumers will get Rs 2,200 worth cashback offer from Reliance Jio in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio App. Additionally, they will also get up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges. Then there is a Cleartrip Voucher worth Rs 2,800 on offer as well. The company has also partnered with mydala.com to offer discount coupons to the users for Travel, Fashion and Online Utility Shopping.

Xolo ZX specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Xolo ZX features a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display with 1520×720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core processor Helio P22 (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes in two variants – 4GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB.

On the camera front, the Xolo ZX sports a dual-camera setup at the back which consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with dual-tone LED flash and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor. On the front, the ZX features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with ‘AI Studio Mode’ with Screen Flash, Tetra-cell Sensor and F 2.0 aperture. There will be Face Unlock security feature along with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Xolo ZX is backed by a 3,260mAh battery. It includes connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB charging/ data syncing port and Dual 4G VoLTE.