Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

Yamaha recently revealed its Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter and is currently working on a fully electric scooter for the Indian market. The new electric scooter will join the ranks of Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. This will make it the third major company in the EV sector in India. Some other startups include Ather, Revolt and more. Hero also sells electric scooters in India, however, it does so under its Hero Electric sub-brand.

According to a report by Autocar India, the Japanese Yamaha Motor Company is currently working on developing an EV for India, as well as international markets. However, it will only launch after a stable government policy for EVs is introduced that encourages the rapid development of EV infrastructure in the country.

Yamaha already has a deal in place for the Taiwanese market with local EV leader GoGoro, where the company will be selling redesigned EVs based on the GoGoro platform. This does not mean the company will be launching these EVs in the global market. GoGoro already has a deal in place with Hero MotoCorp for battery swapping infrastructure and the creation of new electric scooters.

For the Indian and other international markets, Yamaha Motor Company is developing a brand-new platform at its headquarters in Japan. This new platform will provide customers with unique designs and good power.

Yamaha believes that the Indian government is serious about EVs, which is reflected by its FAME II policy. Once a final policy is made up, Yamaha will launch its EVs in the country accordingly.

Ravinder Singh, senior vice president – sales and marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd told Autocar India, “We have the technology, but we are looking at the right time for when to enter.”

Bajaj, TVS and Hero Electric already sell electric vehicles in India. Hero Motor Corp and Suzuki also have confirmed to soon launch EVs in the market, which will increase the overall competition for Yamaha when it finally releases its EVs in the country.