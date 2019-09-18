You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service

It seems we have a new entrant in the fixed-line voice calling service sector in India in You Broadband. This will be direct competition for JioFiber from the Vodafone owned company. This move to avail broadband services to certain cities in India is a plan to counter Reliance JioFiber’s new Rs 699 plans. These new plans also come with landline voice calling service. Despite being present in 18 different cities in India, You Broadband is starting its service only in eight of these cities. These cities are Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Powai, Pune, Surat, Thane and Vadodara.

The plans for separate plans for fixed-line voice and broadband services in these cities are different. There are no details of these new plans yet. But the company is set to reveal these soon according to a report by TelecomTalk. The voice combo packs will only be available in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Powai, Pune, Surat, Thane and Vadodara. You Broadband has Dual Speed (FUP) plans, Unlimited Plans and Data Plans is several cities. You Broadband is expected to offer two variants of its voice plans. These include Voice Combo Dual Speed Voice (FUP) plans and Voice Combo Unlimited Plans. The pricing of these plans will be poignant from the company.

You Broadbans previously started offering unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps. The service provider is giving customers four 100 Mbps plans. To begin with, the 30-days validity broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 944. With this plan, one can get unlimited data. Apart from 30 days plan, YOU Broadband is also offering 90 days, 180 days and 360 days unlimited data plans.

The 90 days plan will cost you for Rs 2,744, while the 180 days broadband plan is priced at Rs 5,133 for the entire period. Furthermore, the 360 days validity package will set back the customers by Rs 9,558 in the entire year. Notably, all these 100 Mbps broadband plans are currently available in the Hyderabad region only.