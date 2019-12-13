comscore You Broadband users can carry forward unused data of up to 1,000GB
You Broadband customers can carry forward unused data of up to 1000GB

Under the 'Data Rollover' facility for its home broadband customers, You Broadband is allowing its users to carry forward up to 1000GB data.

You Broadband customers can carry forward their unused data of up to 1,000 gigabytes to their next billing cycle. Under the ‘Data Rollover’ facility for its home broadband customers, the company is allowing its users to carry forward up to 1000GB data. But, this feature is only available for those You Broadband users who are on Dual Speed (FUP) plans.

To avail the offer, you will have to recharge when the account is in active status. If a customer doesn’t recharge before the end of month, then the unused data will not be carry forwarded. As per the company, the recharge plan price should be same or higher in monthly average compared to the current plan.

Also, if a You Broadband customer switches from FUP to unlimited or FUP to data plans, then all data carried forward will expire. Telecomtalk also reported that current You Broadband users can avail the “offer on renewal of same FUP plan or upgrading to a higher FUP plan validity.” Note that this offer is not for commercial enterprises like SME/SOHO.

Besides, last month, the company made an important announcement for its subscribers. The company tweaked the pricing for one of its unlimited data plans. This price makes life easier for current and potential subscribers. You Broadband is owned by telecom giant Vodafone. The company purchased the ISP right before the Vodafone Idea merger. The ISP currently operates in 22 cities in South India.

The ISP offers its services in a number of popular cities. These include Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kakinada, and more. The ISP operator is constantly working on improving its reach. It is also interesting to note that You Broadband has also started offering landline calling as a new service. The company wants to take on the likes of BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and more. You Broadband recently slashed the pricing for its 75 Mbps unlimited broadband plan.

