comscore You Broadband offering unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • YOU Broadband offering unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps: All you need to know
News

YOU Broadband offering unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps: All you need to know

News

Vodafone owned-You Broadband is giving customers four 100 Mbps plans. To begin with, the 30-days validity broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 944. There are three more options, which you can consider.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 2:18 PM IST
You Broadband

Vodafone-owned YOU Broadband is offering unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps. The service provider is giving customers four 100 Mbps plans. To begin with, the 30-days validity broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 944. With this plan, one can get unlimited data. Apart from 30 days plan, YOU Broadband is also offering 90 days, 180 days and 360 days unlimited data plans.

The 90 days plan will cost you for Rs 2,744, while the 180 days broadband plan is priced at Rs 5,133 for the entire period. Furthermore, the 360 days validity package will set back the customers by Rs 9,558 in the entire year, Telecomtalk reports. Notably, all these 100 Mbps broadband plans are currently available in the Hyderabad region only.

Vodafone-owned YOU Broadband offering up to 4 months free broadband services

Also Read

Vodafone-owned YOU Broadband offering up to 4 months free broadband services

Besides, YOU Broadband is also offering 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed plans. The 150 Mbps plan is available in four options, including 30-days, 90-days, 180-days and 360-days. The 30-days plan will give 1000GB, while the 90-days will offer 3,300GB. You will get 7,200GB with 180 days and 15,600GB with 360 days plan. The cited source reported that these plans provide an after-FUP speed of 5 Mbps. As for the pricing, you will have to pay Rs 1,403 for 30-days, Rs 4,209 for 90-days, Rs 8,418 for 180-days and Rs 12,036 for 360 days, the report mentioned.

Vodafone Idea aims to boost ARPUs by removing entry-level postpaid plans: Report

Also Read

Vodafone Idea aims to boost ARPUs by removing entry-level postpaid plans: Report

Moreover, the highest speed that the company offers its customers is 200 Mbps. Here, the Vodafone-owned company is giving same four validity options and the prices are Rs 1,673, Rs 5,019, Rs 10,038 and Rs 13,452. These plans too come an after-FUP speed of 5 Mbps. Furthermore, users based in Hyderabad also have the option of subscribing to other unlimited data plans, including 15 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps and 100 Mbps.

Besides, recently, it was reported that the service provider offering a chance to avail four months of free broadband services on its existing plans. This offer is available for customers who are looking to extend their subscription with YOU Broadband. Notably, subscribers will only be eligible to get four months of extra services if they opt for a long-term one year plan. This further means that customers will get 16 months of broadband services for the price of 12 months. Moreover, those who have an existing plan of three months and one month can opt for a half yearly plan. This will give subscribers two months of extra service.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Vision launched in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July
thumb-img
News
Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon

Editor's Pick

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
News
Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

News

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

PUBG Mobile 6 Pro tips

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 6 Pro tips

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

Motorola One Vision launched in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

News

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with no FUP now starts at Rs 549

News

Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with no FUP now starts at Rs 549
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Vodafone Idea is planning to remove some affordable postpaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea is planning to remove some affordable postpaid plans
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए 3 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Asus 5Z स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: ये 15 स्मार्टफोन हैं दमदार

facebook की Cryptocurrency Libra भारत में नहीं होगी लॉन्च!

Vivo लेकर आ रहा है 120W सुपर प्लैशचार्ज टेकनोलॉजी, 13 मिनट में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगा स्मार्टफोन

Motorola ने punch-hole डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन Motorola One Vision 19,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

News

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
News
Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

News

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

News

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
Motorola One Vision launched in India

News

Motorola One Vision launched in India