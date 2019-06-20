Vodafone-owned YOU Broadband is offering unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps. The service provider is giving customers four 100 Mbps plans. To begin with, the 30-days validity broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 944. With this plan, one can get unlimited data. Apart from 30 days plan, YOU Broadband is also offering 90 days, 180 days and 360 days unlimited data plans.

The 90 days plan will cost you for Rs 2,744, while the 180 days broadband plan is priced at Rs 5,133 for the entire period. Furthermore, the 360 days validity package will set back the customers by Rs 9,558 in the entire year, Telecomtalk reports. Notably, all these 100 Mbps broadband plans are currently available in the Hyderabad region only.

Besides, YOU Broadband is also offering 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed plans. The 150 Mbps plan is available in four options, including 30-days, 90-days, 180-days and 360-days. The 30-days plan will give 1000GB, while the 90-days will offer 3,300GB. You will get 7,200GB with 180 days and 15,600GB with 360 days plan. The cited source reported that these plans provide an after-FUP speed of 5 Mbps. As for the pricing, you will have to pay Rs 1,403 for 30-days, Rs 4,209 for 90-days, Rs 8,418 for 180-days and Rs 12,036 for 360 days, the report mentioned.

Moreover, the highest speed that the company offers its customers is 200 Mbps. Here, the Vodafone-owned company is giving same four validity options and the prices are Rs 1,673, Rs 5,019, Rs 10,038 and Rs 13,452. These plans too come an after-FUP speed of 5 Mbps. Furthermore, users based in Hyderabad also have the option of subscribing to other unlimited data plans, including 15 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps and 100 Mbps.

Besides, recently, it was reported that the service provider offering a chance to avail four months of free broadband services on its existing plans. This offer is available for customers who are looking to extend their subscription with YOU Broadband. Notably, subscribers will only be eligible to get four months of extra services if they opt for a long-term one year plan. This further means that customers will get 16 months of broadband services for the price of 12 months. Moreover, those who have an existing plan of three months and one month can opt for a half yearly plan. This will give subscribers two months of extra service.