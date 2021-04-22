You can now ask Amazon's Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site

With the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Amazon has added an important feature to its Alexa-enabled devices. This comes as a sigh of relief for people who are struggling to spot the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre. The tech giant has announced that Alexa can now help direct users to the nearby COVID-19 vaccination sites. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) launched in India: It comes with Alexa integration

Amazon has officially announced that users can ask, "Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?" and they will be provided with a list of nearby places to get a shot.

Not just that, once users are provided with the vaccination centre, Alexa will also help them call the vaccination site and get details related to appointment availability.

All that users will need to do is, just command, Alexa to call the vaccination centre and then they will be able to speak with the concerned team at the vaccination site.

This is an important feature at these tough times, especially for older adults or other people who are technologically challenged and struggle to use online platforms to schedule vaccination appointments.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon has announced such a feature to help users stay informed with details related to COVID-19. To recall, back in February this year, Amazon introduced an Alexa feature that could direct people to COVID-19 testing sites.

Google recently added a similar feature for Maps users. It added a feature that directs users to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre. Here’s how you can find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre via Google Maps:

– All you need to do is head to Google Maps and find the centre by just a search.

– Once you search for COVID-19 vaccination centre, Google Maps will show all vaccination centres near you on the map.

– Interestingly, Google Maps also show if the centre is open or not.