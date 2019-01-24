comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp
News

You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp

News

BSES WhatsApp service is first being rolled out for the consumers in South and West Delhi.

  • Published: January 24, 2019 12:02 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES announced on Wednesday it has launched a WhatsApp service to help customers get duplicate bills, making it the first discom in the capital to provide such a service. The discom in a statement said consumers can already retrieve a duplicate bill through the BSES website and mobile app and Whatsapp is an addition to its digitization initiative.

“To get a duplicate bill, all a consumer has to do is save the BSES WhatsApp number in their phone’s ‘contacts’ list and send a WhatsApp message by typing #Bill9-digit CA (Customer Account ) Number and send it to 9999919123, and the duplicate bill will be WhatsApped,” it said.

WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

Also Read

WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

This service is first being rolled out for the consumers in South and West Delhi and will be extended subsequently for consumers of East and Central Delhi, it said.

“To facilitate seamless services on WhatsApp, BSES has integrated this platform with the backend SAP and IOMS platforms,” the statement added. The discom had earlier introduced the facilities of registering “no supply” complaints and reporting power thefts on WhatsApp.

Noting that this feature will make it even easier for consumers to avail BSES services, a company spokesperson said the discom has also been promoting digital payments and has been partnering with several wallet companies to facilitate attractive cash-back schemes for timely payments of bills.

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

Also Read

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

“Today, over 90 percent of our collections are through non-cash means,” he said.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy On Max starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 receiving second version of Android Pie beta update
thumb-img
News
Honor 8A Charm Red Edition announced
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 reportedly starts receiving MIUI 10.2 final software update

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China

WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week

You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week

News

WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week
You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp

News

You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp
WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images

News

WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images
TRAI announces Channel Selector Application for cable/DTH users

News

TRAI announces Channel Selector Application for cable/DTH users
Huawei's wireless charger now available in India

News

Huawei's wireless charger now available in India

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी J7 Max और On Max को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

एयरटेल ने दो लंबी वैलिडिटी वाले प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किए, 1 साल तक नहीं करवाना होगा रिचार्ज

LG G8 ThinQ की लॉन्च डेट हुई कंफर्म, बिना टच किए काम करेगा स्मार्टफोन

BSNL ने 99 रुपये के प्री-पेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, सिम बदलने के रेट भी बढ़ाए

Meizu के इस स्मार्टफोन में नहीं है कोई फिजिकल बटन

News

Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth
News
Realme not working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera: CEO Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Youth Edition Sale announced in China
WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week

News

WhatsApp thriller 'Ontspoord' debuts in Netherlands next week
You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp

News

You can now get duplicate BSES electricity bill on WhatsApp
WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images

News

WhatsApp may soon get 'Show In Chat' option for images