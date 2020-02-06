You can now vote for your favorite Pokemon on Google

Google has partnered up with the Pokemon Company to bring some fanfare to its platform. Google is now holding a vote for the Pokemon of the year from different regions of the franchise. This seems to come before Pokemon Day 2020 hits us later this month. As we said the poll covers all the different regions in the franchise which include Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar regions.

Users can vote for one species per category each day until 13:59 UTC on Friday, February 14. One point to note here is that all forms of each species count as the same Pokémon. Your votes will be stored until the vote ends and cannot be deleted. The winners of this vote will be announced on February 27 which is Pokemon day. To vote users have to go to Google and search for ‘Pokemon vote’. This will bring up the interface for the voting. The interface will show all the regions, and users need to select the region that their favored Pokemon belong to. This in turn will open up the list of that region and users can vote here.

Pokemon GO is all set for Valentine’s day and even getting new Legendary Pokemon with the new February update. This new update is quite exciting and adds some new Legendary that include a Shadow Legendary. The two Legendaries being added this time are Tornadus and Shadow legendary Raikou. Besides this there are other additions well that include a Valentine’s Day Celebration as well.

The new update adds a new Research Breakthrough which is already underway and will continue till Sunday, March 1, 2020. The Bat Pokemon Woobat with bonus Woobat Candies will be available as Research Breakthrough encounters. Besides this Tornadus, the Cyclone Pokémon, will be in five-star raids. That will start from February 4 and will be available till February 25.