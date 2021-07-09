You can soon order groceries online via Zomato app

Zomato is known for its food delivery services in India. The company has now revealed that the Zomato app will soon let you order groceries. Well, this isn’t the first time that Zomato is getting into the grocery delivery segment. Also Read - Dunzo says partner database breached, user data exposed

During the first lockdown phase when food delivery service was halted, Zomato entered into grocery delivery space. The company yet again plans to kick start online grocery delivery services again. Zomato announced its plans of venturing into grocery delivery ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) out on July 14.

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta had said during a virtual conference said, "Last year, when we did grocery, it was a need of the hour for our customers. People were not using food delivery and needed grocery in their homes to be able to cook all the food at home. And we, because of our network, enabled that quickly to serve our customers. Now, we'll be coming back to see, as an attempt of experimenting to see how we can build this hyper-local part of the business." The service will be available via Zomato food app.

For the grocery delivery project, Zomato has acquired a 9.3 per cent stake in the online grocery delivery platform Grofers. Gupta said, “we are actively experimenting in this space and recently invested $100 million for a minority stake in Grofers with the idea of getting more exposure to that space. We are in the process of rolling out a grocery delivery marketplace on our platform on a pilot basis.”

During last year’s grocery delivery phase, Zomato partnered with Vishal Mega Mart and other FMCG to deliver groceries at doorstep. With the service, Zomato will take on the likes of apps such as Bigbasket, Grofers and Swiggy that deliver groceries at your doorstep.