You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms

We have all become accustomed to ‘safely removing’ pen drives connected to our PCs or laptops. In fact, it is a habit drilled into all of us since the time we learnt to use a computer. But that is now changing, and those learning to use a computer now will never know the pain/paranoia that came with the process of safely ejecting a pen drive.

Microsoft has confirmed that on Windows 10 you no longer have to go through the process of ‘safely removing’ a pen drive. You can simply pull it out without worrying about damaging any data or the hardware itself, The Verge reports. This is possible courtesy of a feature on Windows 10 called ‘quick removal’.

Quick removal is said to have become a default feature since Windows 10 version 1809, which started rolling out back in October. As per Microsoft’s support guidance page, the quick removal feature “manages storage operations in a manner that keeps the device ready to remove at any time.”

While this is a welcome change, there remains a small caveat. You can or should only pull out a pen drive from a system when not actively writing files to it. Only once the entire writing process is done, should you pull it out or there is a chance of corrupting the data.

With such a caveat, it thus comes as no surprise that Microsoft continues to preach users about the advantages of safely removing drives. A quick look at its support guidance page about hardware on Windows 10 shows up the message, “To avoid losing data, it’s important to remove external hardware like hard drives and USB drives safely.” In fact, even today when you plug in a flash drive, you will see the “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media” icon on your System Tray.