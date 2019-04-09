comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms
News

You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms

News

Microsoft has now confirmed that on Windows 10, you can simply yank the pen drive without needing to ‘safely remove’ it.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 9:10 AM IST
pen-drive-windows-laptop-stock-image

We have all become accustomed to ‘safely removing’ pen drives connected to our PCs or laptops. In fact, it is a habit drilled into all of us since the time we learnt to use a computer. But that is now changing, and those learning to use a computer now will never know the pain/paranoia that came with the process of safely ejecting a pen drive.

Microsoft has confirmed that on Windows 10 you no longer have to go through the process of ‘safely removing’ a pen drive. You can simply pull it out without worrying about damaging any data or the hardware itself, The Verge reports. This is possible courtesy of a feature on Windows 10 called ‘quick removal’.

Quick removal is said to have become a default feature since Windows 10 version 1809, which started rolling out back in October. As per Microsoft’s support guidance page, the quick removal feature “manages storage operations in a manner that keeps the device ready to remove at any time.”

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates

Also Read

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates

While this is a welcome change, there remains a small caveat. You can or should only pull out a pen drive from a system when not actively writing files to it. Only once the entire writing process is done, should you pull it out or there is a chance of corrupting the data.

Watch: Android Q First Look

With such a caveat, it thus comes as no surprise that Microsoft continues to preach users about the advantages of safely removing drives. A quick look at its support guidance page about hardware on Windows 10 shows up the message, “To avoid losing data, it’s important to remove external hardware like hard drives and USB drives safely.” In fact, even today when you plug in a flash drive, you will see the “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media” icon on your System Tray.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2019 9:10 AM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for iPad could be coming soon: Report
News
WhatsApp for iPad could be coming soon: Report
Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

News

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

OnePlus 7: More smartphone cases leak online confirming the pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7: More smartphone cases leak online confirming the pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms

News

You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

JVC teaming with Flipkart to launch 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV in India for Rs 38,999

Apple's 2019 OLED iPhone to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes

WhatsApp for iPad could be coming soon: Report

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

OnePlus 7: More smartphone cases leak online confirming the pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms

News

You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms
Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon

Gaming

Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon
Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates

News

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates
How to play PUBG Mobile and other Android games on PC

Gaming

How to play PUBG Mobile and other Android games on PC
Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

हिंदी समाचार

Best Deal: 12 हजार रुपये तक के कैशबैक के साथ यहां से खरीदें Apple iPhones

Amazon Quiz 9 April 2019: 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर अमेजन यूजर्स फ्री में जीतें 40 हजार वाली Apple Watch

IPL 2019: BSNL ने पेश किए दो नए क्रिकेट स्पेशल प्लान, कॉलर ट्यून में मिलेगी लाइव स्कोर की जानकारी

Realme Yo! Days सेल आज से हुई शुरू, 1 रुपये में खरीदें बैकपैक

Realme Yo! Days सेल: दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Realme 3 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

News

JVC teaming with Flipkart to launch 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV in India for Rs 38,999
News
JVC teaming with Flipkart to launch 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV in India for Rs 38,999
Apple's 2019 OLED iPhone to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes

News

Apple's 2019 OLED iPhone to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes
WhatsApp for iPad could be coming soon: Report

News

WhatsApp for iPad could be coming soon: Report
Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

News

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup
OnePlus 7: More smartphone cases leak online confirming the pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7: More smartphone cases leak online confirming the pop-up camera and triple rear cameras