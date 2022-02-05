Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

Data dealing has become an integral part of the business of cyber fraud. The data stolen from a place like Jharkhand will be sold in other states like Bengal. According to the inputs by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), a person’s data is priced only at Rs 5. The CID also states that each cyber criminal in a gang is attributed with a set of tasks to complete, with the process of cyber fraud beginning as soon as the data is in hand. Also Read - Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

Jharkhand is now being called as the hub of cybercrime, with the city of Jamtara being called the university of cybercriminals. This is because Jharkhand’s youth takes training in cyber crime from Jamtara and then spread to various parts of the country. Also Read - Data Security: A myth or reality?

CID’s SP S. Karthik in a statement has said that the cost of data of a person is just Rs 5 in the world of cyber crime. This data is made available to criminals via places like banks, malls, telecom companies, insurance, Xerox and more. In lieu of the data, the cyber criminals pay a hefty amount to the data provider. Also Read - Dark Web exposes computer-server data transfer to hackers

India’s cyber cell has received important information related to cyber criminals. The data reveals that the data is provided from Kolkata and its surrounding areas at just Rs 5 per person. This data includes the name, mobile number, bank account details, Aadhaar number, and more details of the victim. Using this data, the cyber criminal impersonates a bank manager or an insurance agent scamming the victim for their money.

While people who have fallen into the trap of cyber fraud, have distanced themselves from online transactions. However, in this day and age, digital transactions are taking precedence. While the cyber cell helps a number of people recover their money, most people are left hanging in the middle, suffering a big loss.

In this day and age of cyber crime, we recommend that you do not transfer your data in many places. If a spam call comes which you suspect can be a cyber criminal, you not be trusting and do not share OTP and install any app.