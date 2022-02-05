comscore Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
  • Home
  • News
  • Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
News

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

News

India's cyber cell has received important information related to cyber criminals. The data reveals that the data is provided from Kolkata and its surrounding areas at just Rs 5 per person.

Cybercrime-pixabay-elchinator

(Representational Image: Pixabay/ elchinator)

Data dealing has become an integral part of the business of cyber fraud. The data stolen from a place like Jharkhand will be sold in other states like Bengal. According to the inputs by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), a person’s data is priced only at Rs 5. The CID also states that each cyber criminal in a gang is attributed with a set of tasks to complete, with the process of cyber fraud beginning as soon as the data is in hand. Also Read - Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

Jharkhand is now being called as the hub of cybercrime, with the city of Jamtara being called the university of cybercriminals. This is because Jharkhand’s youth takes training in cyber crime from Jamtara and then spread to various parts of the country. Also Read - Data Security: A myth or reality?

CID’s SP S. Karthik in a statement has said that the cost of data of a person is just Rs 5 in the world of cyber crime. This data is made available to criminals via places like banks, malls, telecom companies, insurance, Xerox and more. In lieu of the data, the cyber criminals pay a hefty amount to the data provider. Also Read - Dark Web exposes computer-server data transfer to hackers

India’s cyber cell has received important information related to cyber criminals. The data reveals that the data is provided from Kolkata and its surrounding areas at just Rs 5 per person. This data includes the name, mobile number, bank account details, Aadhaar number, and more details of the victim. Using this data, the cyber criminal impersonates a bank manager or an insurance agent scamming the victim for their money.

While people who have fallen into the trap of cyber fraud, have distanced themselves from online transactions. However, in this day and age, digital transactions are taking precedence. While the cyber cell helps a number of people recover their money, most people are left hanging in the middle, suffering a big loss.

In this day and age of cyber crime, we recommend that you do not transfer your data in many places. If a spam call comes which you suspect can be a cyber criminal, you not be trusting and do not share OTP and install any app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 5, 2022 4:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
News
Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Gaming

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

News

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

News

Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

Grand Theft Auto series new addition in development, confirms Rockstar Games

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto series new addition in development, confirms Rockstar Games

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

Meta just had its worst day in the stock market

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

News

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

News

Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales
Data Security: A myth or reality?

Features

Data Security: A myth or reality?
Dark Web exposes computer-server data transfer to hackers

News

Dark Web exposes computer-server data transfer to hackers
This new Android malware can read your messages, steal banking info

News

This new Android malware can read your messages, steal banking info

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire के नए इवेंट में आया Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

Twitter ने डाउनवोट बटन की टेस्टिंग का बढ़ाया दायरा, मिलेगा Reddit जैसा एक्सपीरियंस

Instagram की लत छुड़ाने वाला फीचर भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

iQOO 9 Series स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में लॉन्चिंग जल्द, Amazon से होगी सेल

Garena Free Fire में आज से शुरू हो गया नया इवेंट, Maroon Laser Katana समेत पाएं धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
News
Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Gaming

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery
Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

News

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products
Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

News

Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8
Meta just had its worst day in the stock market

News

Meta just had its worst day in the stock market

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers