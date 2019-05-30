Your iPhone is quietly sending data as huge as 1.5GB to tracking companies: Report

While big tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter are struggling to keep their data secure and private, Apple on the other side has maintained a comfortable position on such things. The Cupertino tech giant has always taken a dig at other companies on privacy issues when they say, “what happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone.” However, a study now reveals these claims to be false.

The Washington Post reportedly carried out a privacy experiment/study revealing iOS apps are using iPhone’s ‘background app refresh’ feature to send your personal information to data tracking companies. Geoffrey Fowler from the publication teamed up with a privacy firm ‘Disconnect’ and they used VPNs to keep a check on what his iPhone was doing while he was asleep.

In the experiment, Fowler’s iPhone was hooked to a special software to examine the flow of data to and from his device. It was found that some apps use the iOS’ ‘background app refresh’ feature to regularly send data to tracking companies at odd hours when he was not doing anything on his iPhone. In a week, they discovered that Flower’s iPhone fed nearly 5,400 data trackers most of which were hidden inside apps. Shockingly, the unwanted data trackers transmitted nearly 1.5GB data, which is huge.

“iPhone apps I discovered tracking me by passing information to third parties — just while I was asleep — include Microsoft OneDrive, Intuit’s Mint, Nike, Spotify, The Washington Post and IBM’s the Weather Channel. One app, the crime-alert service Citizen, shared personally identifiable information in violation of its published privacy policy,” wrote Geoffrey A. Fowler, The Washington Post.

Apple isn’t entirely at fault it seems, since there is a ‘Limit Ad Tracking’ feature in the iOS settings, which makes it a bit difficult for data tracking companies to track you across apps, but then the feature is by default turned off. The company issued a statement to the publication noting their hardware and software are designed to provide advanced security, and they do a great deal in keeping data private.

“At Apple we do a great deal to help users keep their data private,” Apple said in a statement. “Apple hardware and software are designed to provide advanced security and privacy at every level of the system.”