Your next food order could be delivered by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Food delivery platforms such as Zomato have made eating food from different places faster and easier. These food orders are mostly delivered by the company's network of delivery partners who ensure that your orders are delivered in time. But not always. Sometimes, more specifically once in every quarter, Zomato and its top executives don the company's signature red t-shirts and cap and deliver food orders to customers.

This interesting detail was revealed by Naukri.com owner and Zomato investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani in a post on Twitter. Bikhchandani revealed that all senior managers at Zomato including the company's CEO Deepinder Goyal don Zomato tee and deliver food orders to customers at least once in every quarter.

He also revealed that Zomato's top executives, including Goyal, have been following this practice since past three years and so far none of the customers have recognised him. "Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Bikhchandani wrote in a post on Twitter.

Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

This information has invited mixed reactions on Twitter. While some Twitter users have lauded the effort as an active measure to understand customer experience and get an employee perspective at the same time, others have pointed out that this activity should be done more often in order for the executives to get a better understanding of the situation.

Wow.. way to go.. this way you have twin advantage of knowing what the customer expectations / experience are ….and at the same time, review the activity from employees perspective, much better than the so called ‘first hand feedbacks’.. — venkatesh (@vee_square) October 9, 2022

Wow, that’s amazing! We don’t get to see many CEO’s doing an employee’s job! A role model indeed!! — Caroline Saigal (@carosaigal) October 9, 2022

Lol. Why would you put this out? If the true intent is to understand customer experience and empathize with one set of end users, you just do it without beating the drum here. — jorge el curioso | MBA (@sasyaharry) October 7, 2022

Zomaland is back

Separately, Zomato has announced that it will be hosting its Zomaland fest in seven cities in India with over 400 restaurant partners. The fest will begin in Pune (November 5 and 6), followed by Mumbai (November 12 and 13), Ahmedabad (November 26 and 27), New Delhi (December 17 and 18), Hyderabad (January 21 and 22), Bengaluru (February 4 and 5) before closing the event in Kolkata (February 25 and 26).