comscore Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report
News

Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report

News

Good news for people who have blood pressure (BP) problems, monitoring BP might one day become as easy as taking a video selfie. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 6:50 PM IST
Apple iPhone heart rate blood pressure measuring feature

(Representational image)

Good news for people who have blood pressure (BP) problems, monitoring BP might one day become as easy as taking a video selfie. Researchers, including one of an Indian-origin, have tested a technology called transdermal optical imaging that measures blood pressure by detecting blood flow changes in smartphone-captured facial aka selfie videos.

“This study shows that facial video can contain some information about systolic blood pressure,” said Indian-origin researcher Ramakrishna Mukkamala, Professor at the Michigan State University. Ambient light penetrates the skin’s outer layer allowing digital optical sensors in smartphones to visualize and extract blood flow patterns, which transdermal optical imaging models can use to predict blood pressure.

“High blood pressure is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease — a leading cause of death and disability. To manage and prevent it, regular monitoring of one’s blood pressure is essential,” said study lead author Kang Lee, Professor at the University of Toronto in Canada.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2019; Redmi K20, Vivo V15 Pro, Galaxy A70 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2019; Redmi K20, Vivo V15 Pro, Galaxy A70 and more

“Cuff-based blood pressure measuring devices, while highly accurate, are inconvenient and uncomfortable. Users tend not to follow American Heart Association guidelines and device manufacturers’ suggestion to take multiple measurements each time,” Lee said.

For the study, published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, the research team measured the blood flow of 1,328 Canadian and Chinese adults by capturing two-minute videos using an iPhone equipped with transdermal optical imaging software.

The researchers compared systolic, diastolic and pulse pressure measurements captured from smartphone videos to blood pressure readings using a traditional cuff-based continuous blood pressure measurement device. The researchers used the data to teach the technology how to accurately determine blood pressure and pulse from facial blood flow patterns.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Infinix S4 2.0, LG W30, Realme 3i

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in August 2019; Infinix S4 2.0, LG W30, Realme 3i

They found that on average, transdermal optical imaging predicted systolic blood pressure with nearly 95 percent accuracy and diastolic blood pressure with pulse pressure at nearly 96 percent accuracy. The technology’s high accuracy is within international standards for devices used to measure blood pressure, according to Lee.

Researchers videoed faces in a well-controlled environment with fixed lighting, so it is unclear whether the technology can accurately measure blood pressure in less controlled environments, including homes. Also, while the study participants had a variety of skin tones, the sample lacked subjects with either extremely dark or fair skin.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 6:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch 34-inch QHD+ curved eSports gaming monitor in November: Report
News
Xiaomi to launch 34-inch QHD+ curved eSports gaming monitor in November: Report
Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

News

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS open beta update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS open beta update

Black Shark Rookie Kit launched in India at Rs 2

Gaming

Black Shark Rookie Kit launched in India at Rs 2

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

How To

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Xiaomi to launch 34-inch QHD+ curved eSports gaming monitor in November: Report

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS open beta update

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report

News

Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report
Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Features

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment
Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report

News

Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report
Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report

News

Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report
3 in 4 Indians use more than 1 device simultaneously: Study

News

3 in 4 Indians use more than 1 device simultaneously: Study

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Band 5 भारत में 2599 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, Flipkart पर शुरू हुई सेल

Vivo S1 का 4GB रैम वेरिएंट ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानें कीमत और सब्सक्रिप्शन में अंतर

Best Daily 1GB Data Plan : Jio, Airtel और Vodafone-idea कौन हैं बेहतर

Samung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9: जानें तीनों में क्या है अंतर

News

Xiaomi to launch 34-inch QHD+ curved eSports gaming monitor in November: Report
News
Xiaomi to launch 34-inch QHD+ curved eSports gaming monitor in November: Report
Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

News

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display
Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report

News

Your video selfie may help measure your blood pressure: Report
OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS open beta update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS open beta update
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300