Microsoft just unveiled its next-gen Windows 11 operating system and it can run Android apps natively. The company announced that all of these apps will be downloadable from the Amazon App Store, which will be made available inside of the new Windows Store. Users will be able to pin all the Android apps to the taskbar or snap them alongside the traditional Windows apps. Also Read - How to upgrade from Windows 7/ Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free

The company has partnered with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make these Android apps run natively on the new operating system. Also Read - Windows 11 launched: Check out top 5 features of Windows 10 successor

At its special Windows event, the company demonstrated running TikTok on Windows 11. It also announced that Ring, Yahoo, Uber, and others will have full access to Amazon’s app store. Also Read - When can I upgrade my Windows 10 PC to Windows 11

How will Windows 11 run Android apps

Intel Bridge technology will expand mobile applications to run on PCs powered by Intel Core processors. It is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices. The multi-architecture XPU strategy will provide the system with the right engines for the right workloads by integrating CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution.

However, it is still not clear as to how many existing devices will support Android apps, considering that the hardware will need to support Intel Bridge technology.

To recall, Microsoft’s Project Astoria was a push for developers to rework and port their existing Android apps for Windows back in 2015. This was later scrapped with Microsoft admitting that having “two bridge technologies to bring code from mobile operating systems to Windows was unnecessary.”

“Intel and Microsoft’s long-standing approach to OS, system architecture and hardware integration enables the best PC experience for customers. The combination of Windows 11 and Intel technologies and platforms offers unmatched performance, compatibility and experiences on Windows, and we’re bringing people’s favourite experiences from the phone to the PC with Intel Bridge Technology,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.