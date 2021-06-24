comscore How will Windows 11 can run Android apps: Thanks to Intel and Amazon
  • Home
  • News
  • Your Window PC can now run Android apps
News

Your Window PC can now run Android apps

News

Android Apps will be available in Windows 11 using Amazon App Store: Microsoft has partnered with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make Android apps run natively on its new Windows 11 operating system.

Android app to run on Windows 11

Microsoft just unveiled its next-gen Windows 11 operating system and it can run Android apps natively. The company announced that all of these apps will be downloadable from the Amazon App Store, which will be made available inside of the new Windows Store. Users will be able to pin all the Android apps to the taskbar or snap them alongside the traditional Windows apps. Also Read - How to upgrade from Windows 7/ Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free

The company has partnered with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make these Android apps run natively on the new operating system. Also Read - Windows 11 launched: Check out top 5 features of Windows 10 successor

At its special Windows event, the company demonstrated running TikTok on Windows 11. It also announced that Ring, Yahoo, Uber, and others will have full access to Amazon’s app store. Also Read - When can I upgrade my Windows 10 PC to Windows 11

How will Windows 11 run Android apps

Intel Bridge technology will expand mobile applications to run on PCs powered by Intel Core processors. It is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices. The multi-architecture XPU strategy will provide the system with the right engines for the right workloads by integrating CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution.

However, it is still not clear as to how many existing devices will support Android apps, considering that the hardware will need to support Intel Bridge technology.

Microsoft, windows 11, windows 11 price in india, windows 11 price, windows 11 system requirements, windows 11 configuration, windows 11 download, how to download windows 11, how to install windows 11, windows 11 install, windows 11 vs windows 10, windows 11 features, windows 11 powerful features, install windows 11, windows 11 iso download, windows 11 installation, windows 11 widgets

To recall, Microsoft’s Project Astoria was a push for developers to rework and port their existing Android apps for Windows back in 2015. This was later scrapped with Microsoft admitting that having “two bridge technologies to bring code from mobile operating systems to Windows was unnecessary.”

“Intel and Microsoft’s long-standing approach to OS, system architecture and hardware integration enables the best PC experience for customers. The combination of Windows 11 and Intel technologies and platforms offers unmatched performance, compatibility and experiences on Windows, and we’re bringing people’s favourite experiences from the phone to the PC with Intel Bridge Technology,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 11 can run Android Apps using Amazon App Store

JioPhone Next Launch Highlights: Jio 5G release update, low-cost 4G Jio phone launched

Windows 11 launch Highlights: Microsoft announces Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 11 unveiled and it looks much more improved

Microsoft prevents an Epic Games-Apple-like quarrel with Windows 11

Jio-Google partnership: JioPhone Next to new 5G collaboration, here are 5 key takeaways

Realme Narzo 30 5G first impressions: Here s some more 5G bling

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

E-commerce rules draft dos and dont s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G first impressions: All about flamboyance

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 11 can run Android Apps using Amazon App Store

News

Windows 11 can run Android Apps using Amazon App Store
Windows 11 launch Highlights: Microsoft announces Windows 11

News

Windows 11 launch Highlights: Microsoft announces Windows 11
When can I upgrade my Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 and how?

How To

When can I upgrade my Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 and how?
How to upgrade from Windows 7/ Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free

How To

How to upgrade from Windows 7/ Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free
Windows 11 borrows Xbox Series X/S-like fast load speeds for PC gamers

Gaming

Windows 11 borrows Xbox Series X/S-like fast load speeds for PC gamers

हिंदी समाचार

Microsoft Windows 11 हुआ पेश, पूरी तरह बदल जाएगा आपका PC और लैपटॉप

Reliance AGM 2021: जियो ने अनाउन्स किया ग्रीन बिजनेस, 5G ट्रायल, JioPhone Next और बहुत कुछ

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 24th June: आज के रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे ये items

Vivo V21e 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा और 4000mAh बैटरी

Battlegrounds Mobile India में परेशान कर रही Simulation Game वॉर्निंग? ऐसे करें बंद

Latest Videos

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale

News

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions
Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

Hands On

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance
Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

News

Windows 11 can run Android Apps using Amazon App Store
News
Windows 11 can run Android Apps using Amazon App Store
JioPhone Next Launch Highlights: Jio 5G release update, low-cost 4G Jio phone launched

News

JioPhone Next Launch Highlights: Jio 5G release update, low-cost 4G Jio phone launched
Windows 11 launch Highlights: Microsoft announces Windows 11

News

Windows 11 launch Highlights: Microsoft announces Windows 11
Microsoft Windows 11 unveiled and it looks much more improved

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 11 unveiled and it looks much more improved
Microsoft prevents an Epic Games-Apple-like quarrel with Windows 11

News

Microsoft prevents an Epic Games-Apple-like quarrel with Windows 11

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers