  YouTube app update brings improved support for the Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
YouTube app update brings improved support for the Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Google Duo already features Flex Mode support on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Let’s check out the new YouTube update here.

  Published: April 23, 2020 9:53 AM IST
Streaming giant YouTube is rolling out a new update for its Android app. This new update brings improved support for the “Flex mode” available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. According to the update, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be able to better control the interface of the YouTube app. The new update will separate the video in the app from the description, comments, and other video recommendations during playback. It is worth noting that YouTube is not the first app that is making use of this unique mode. Google video calling app, Duo already comes with improved Flex Mode support before YouTube on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Let’s check out more details here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth on DxOMark; falls short of Huawei P40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

YouTube update brings improved support on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip; details

First up, let’s take about the details around “Flex Mode”. It is a special software mode that is activated when the foldable smartphone is sitting at an angle. Samsung introduced this mode to ensure that the smartphone can make use of the semi-folded state. Here, the device is sitting on the table with the upper part of the smartphone looking at the user. As part of the mode, the smartphone automatically resizes the elements of the supported Android apps. The company has already added support for this mode in its in-house apps such as the “Camera”. Also Read - Samsung TV Plus mobile app will soon be released: Report

Watch: Z Flip Review

During the launch, Samsung confirmed that it is working with multiple app developers to add support for the flex mode. YouTube app update is likely part of that effort as it resizes the video feed to cover the upper half. The bottom half of the smartphone contains video descriptions, suggestions, and recommended videos. This will ensure that Z Flip users can watch videos hands-free with their smartphone sitting on the tablet. The improvements support 16:9, square and vertical videos in the YouTube app. Samsung also revealed that it will bring “several other innovations” later. Also Read - YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch and other improvements

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch and other improvements

Features Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Price 115,890
Chipset Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor
OS Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display-1536 x 2152 pixels
Internal Memory 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt
Rear Camera 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear
Front Camera 8 MP Front Camera
Battery 3300 mAh

  Published Date: April 23, 2020 9:53 AM IST

