YouTube Charts hits Indian shores, set to empower local artists

This makes India the 56th country alongside the global chart. "

  Published: September 16, 2019 12:19 PM IST
YouTube Charts

Google-owned YouTube has rolled out “YouTube Charts” in India that will showcase country-specific trending music lists, top songs, artists and music videos at one place. This makes India the 56th country alongside the global chart. “YouTube Charts” has more than two billion global users and 265 million monthly users in India. “We’ve heard loud and clear from Indian artists, labels and fans that they want a single source of truth to see what’s hot and popular in the world of music. I’m incredibly excited to bring YouTube charts to India,” Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube, said in a statement.

Over the last year, many Indian artists have reached the YouTube music country charts. These are in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada along with the global chart. “Indian artists have truly gone global. In 2019, on an average 20 percent of the entries on the ‘Global Top Songs’ chart have featured Indian artists. Their popularity outside India is a testimony of YouTube’s massive global reach and opportunities it offers to artists,” elaborated Pawan Agarwal, Head of Music Partnerships, YouTube & Google Play, India and South Asia at YouTube.

The YouTube Charts include trending lists, top songs, artists and music videos. YouTube Charts are also available within YouTube Music. These include “Top 100” most played songs and “Top 100” music videos globally and locally and “Top 30 Trending” chart. The YouTube charts include:

Trending: What’s new and hot in music right now

The Trending chart is updated multiple times a day to provide a unique, real time view of the most popular new music fans are enjoying. It is YouTube’s first dedicated external signal of the most viewed new music on the platform. This provides an instant snapshot of what is driving music culture, based on the total organic views.

Top Songs: The most played songs on YouTube

The Top Songs chart highlights the number of organic views of a song on YouTube. These are calculated by combining all official versions of a song. The Top Songs chart reflects how users are consuming music on the platform. And the multiple ways artists are using YouTube to share their music. The Top Songs chart gets updated weekly on Monday at 12.30 IST.

Top Artists: The biggest artists on YouTube

The Top Artists chart highlights the most popular artists on YouTube, based on the total organic views of their entire discography: official music videos, official song used in user generated content, lyric videos, and more. The Top Artists chart is updated weekly on Monday at 12:30 am IST.

Top Music Videos: The most viewed music videos

The Top Music Videos chart is about the music video experience on YouTube, highlighting the most viewed official music videos on the platform. Top Videos is updated weekly on Monday at 12:30 am IST based on the total organic views.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: September 16, 2019 12:19 PM IST

