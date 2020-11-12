Last night, YouTube was down for users globally. The reason for the outage is not known yet but what we do know is that the video platform is back running again and working perfectly fine now. Also Read - YouTube generates $5billion in ad revenue for Google in Q3

According to some media reports, YouTube was down for over an hour. While the service was down, users across the globe took to other social media platforms to complain about the error they were facing while playing a video on the platform. Soon after, the hashtag #YouTubeDown started trending on Twitter.

During the outage, users were unable to watch videos on YouTube. The platform showed an error that stated, "An error occurred. Please try again later."

Nearly an hour after the service went down, YouTube acknowledged the issue and said that the team is working on the fix. During the outage, DownDetector showed hundreds and thousands of user complaints about the service being down and YouTube showing error.

The company tweeted via its @TeamYouTube account which noted, “If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

The issue reportedly has also affected other services that use the YouTube infrastructure such as YouTube TV and movies and TV shows purchased through Google TV, formerly known as Google Play Movies & TV.

As per some reports, the service bounced back at around 8:30PM ET and users were then able to play videos on YouTube.

In a tweet after the service resumed the company said, “..And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.”

To recall, this isn’t the first time that YouTube or Google’s services went down or suffered an outage globally. Just a few months ago, almost the entire Google service was down for hours and that created issues for users around the world.