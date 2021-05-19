YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

YouTube down is down globally. The video platform is not working for users across the globe. Both YouTube app and desktop users are complaining that they are unable to access the online video platform at the moment. Also Read - YouTube mobile app for Android, iOS gets video resolution controls

Update: YouTube has confirmed that the issue has been fixed. The online video platform said in a statement, “we’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues. Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems!” Also Read - YouTube testing new 15-second 'media literacy' ads before videos

We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues. Also Read - Time spent on apps increased to over 4 hours daily worldwide, India sees biggest surge Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

Downdetector shows sudden surge is complain around YouTube down. The complaints related to YouTube being down have begun pouring in since 8AM. It has been an hour since then and the video platform is still not back.

As per downdetector, users across the globe are mostly unable to watch videos. The website shows that 90 percent users are unable to watch videos as the homescreen appears blank. We also accessed the video platform on desktop but the homescreen appeared blank for us as well.

Meanwhile, users have taken to microblogging site Twitter to report about the issues there are facing and also share memes.

Here are some of the tweets that have been put around, take a look.

me reflecting after getting mad at my connection for making youtube not load #YoutubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/wxVEOnyQNQ — 🙂 • ♡ (@roseysveokjin) May 19, 2021

Me waiting to continue eating when youtube comes back online #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/VwKIJhi3q9 — aggy (@TOOMUCHHW) May 19, 2021

Me restarting the wi fi and refreshing YouTube and then realized it was down all along #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/yP9srZ7bPh — Rocker™ (@Rocknroller1011) May 19, 2021

I turned off my phone twice and restarted my router, just for me to realize YouTube was down… #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/k8ULIHFOue — Nick (@Nexqal) May 19, 2021

#YouTubeDOWN I need YouTube back! I can’t talk to those people in the living room! pic.twitter.com/VbvTbtS5hS — Mari_Ma ⟭⟬ ⁷💜 (@Mari_Mari_Ma_) May 19, 2021

Well, this isn’t the first time that YouTube crashed and users were unable to access the platform or watch videos. There have been several instances in the last one year wherein many Google services have suffered outage worldwide.