YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

YouTube will now accept payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music. Google-owned video platform on Wednesday announced that it now supports UPI payments in addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards.

"Aiming to bring added convenience to its users, YouTube has launched UPI as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music. In addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards, now YouTube users will be able to make easy payments through UPI, which is one of the most preferred forms of digital payments in India," noted YouTube.

After this addition, now all users can purchase YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services through UPI payment option as well. This will enable users to make their transactions, directly from their bank account, using their unique UPI ID, the company said in a statement. Users can also choose between preferred UPI app including BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon UPI and more. The other two credit and debit cards payment options will also remain there.

Recently, the company launched a new tool aimed at small businesses. The tool helps these players with a simple solution to creating low-cost videos. It is ideal for people who lack the creative experience or know-how required to make videos. Called the YouTube Video Builder, the tool has been in testing with a small group of customers for months.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced a lot of people in their homes and a lot of businesses towards losses, the tool has been rushed for a public release. This will help small businesses who have to operate indoors and may be in need of money.