YouTube generates $5bn in ad revenue for Google in Q3

YouTube generates $5billion in ad revenue for Google in Q3

YouTube has generated $5 billion in ad revenues for Google in Q3 2020.YouTube now has over 30 million music and premium paid subscribers.

  • Updated: October 31, 2020 9:01 AM IST
YouTube new logo

YouTube brought in $5 billion in advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2020, signaling that there has been a rebound in advertising revenue for both Google and YouTube. YouTube now has over 30 million music and premium paid subscribers, and over 35 million including those on free trials. YouTube TV now has more than 3 million paid subscribers. Also Read - YouTube getting new gestures, list view for chapters, and more on mobile

“As a sign of the times, views for guided meditation videos are up 40 percent since mid-March, while DIY face mask tutorials have been viewed over 1 billion times,” informed Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Also Read - YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture, except on premium accounts

“Onto YouTube, people come to YouTube for entertainment, information and opportunities to learn something new,” Pichai said during the conference call on Thursday. Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google said that consumers are showing strong demand across nearly all verticals. Also Read - YouTube brings 'Shorts' to benefit from TikTok ban in India

“YouTube advertising revenues were $5 billion, up 32 percent year-on-year, driven by ongoing substantial growth in direct response, followed by a rebound in brand advertising from increased spending by advertisers,” she informed.

Google’s advertising division brought in revenue of $37.1 billion, an increase from $34 billion last year. YouTube ads revenue increased 30 percent from $3.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

“Within YouTube’s subscription revenues, we continued to benefit from subscriber growth across its various offerings,” Porat said.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2020 9:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 31, 2020 9:01 AM IST

Best Sellers