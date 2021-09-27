YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps will stop working for these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

Google has announced that it is withdrawing support for Maps, Gmail, YouTube and multiple other apps for millions of smartphones using an outdated version of Android from today. Smartphones running Android 2.3.7 or lower will not be able to sign in to the apps if they try to use them. Also Read - Google warns Chrome users of a huge security threat: Check if you are affected, how to stay safe

To recall, Android 2.3.7 was launched back in December 2010. Now after over 10 years, Google has announced it will no longer allow Android 2.3.7 or lower users to access its suite of apps. Also Read - Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working for these Android phones, iPhones: Check if your phone is in the list

Google is recommending that users update to Android 3.0 or above to continue using its apps and services.

While users who cannot update to Android 3.0 or above will not be able to access these services using the respective apps. They can still log in to their Google account and use some of these services like YouTube, Maps, Gmail and more using their device’s web browser.

List of Google apps that will stop working, phones affected

The list of apps that will stop working includes YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, Google Calendar and more.

Owners of the Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, LG Spectrum, Sony Xperia S, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola Fire, and Motorola XT532, have been intimated that their phones will be affected by this development as they cannot update.