YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

YouTube said it had fixed an issue that caused thousands of users to lose access to its platform or suffer slow services.

"If you were having a slower than normal experience or were having trouble accessing YouTube earlier today – this has been fixed! The issue ran for about 20 mins. Thanks for all of your reports," YouTube tweeted.

Downdetector showed more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting YouTube issues, including user-submitted errors on its platform. This is not the first time YouTube has crashed, and users cannot access the platform to watch videos. In the last year, this problem has happened many times in Google service.

A week before, Amazon cloud service faced problems due to which many apps like Netflix, Disney +, Robinhood were down. Amazon’s e-commerce site was also down due to the shutdown of Amazon Web Service (AWS).

Amazon Web Services also shut down Amazon Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime, and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot. Additionally, apps like Robinhood and Walt Disney’s streaming service Disney+ and Netflix were also down. Amazon Web Service was also confirmed to be down on Downdetector.com.

Due to the shutdown of AWS, Netflix saw a 26 percent decrease in traffic. Amazon reported that the cloud service has stopped due to a problem with the network device. More than 24,000 people complained to DownDetector about the issue. So far, Amazon has faced 27 outages in the last 12 months.

Big sites like Spotify, Amazon, CNN, Reddit, Al Jazeera Media Network, PayPal, and New York Times were simultaneously stalled in June. The outage was caused by a problem with the servers of AWS’s rival company Fastly.

Earlier this year, in August, Gmail was stalled for about seven hours, after which users of many countries, including India, were unable to send emails. Many users also complained of attachment failure. Apart from Gmail, people also faced problems in Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Keep, Google Chat, and Google Meet.