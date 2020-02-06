comscore YouTube hits 20 million total paid subscribers, 2 million for YouTube TV
YouTube hits 20 million total paid subscribers, over 2 million paid for YouTube TV: Pichai

YouTube logged $15 billion in annual ad revenue - a 35.8 percent growth over the prior year.

  Published: February 6, 2020 12:27 PM IST
YouTube Music local playback

Google-owned YouTube has reached 20 million music and premium paid subscribers and over 2 million YouTube TV paid subscribers. YouTube ended 2019 at a $3 billion annual run rate in YouTube subscriptions and other non-advertising revenues, Alphabet Founder and CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday.

YouTube logged $15 billion in annual ad revenue – a 35.8 percent growth over the prior year. For Q4 2019, YouTube reported revenue of $4.17 billion. “On the YouTube side, all our user metrics are very strong. They’re global in nature and increasingly we see newer verticals beginning to grow as well. So, YouTube is working horizontally well at scale. And for us, it’s making sure, as an ecosystem, it works better so that the content there, the experiences there are improving,” Pichai told analysts during an earnings call.

People can now easily buy products in YouTube’s home feed and search results making it possible for advertisers to reach even more audiences. “Try searching for Puma shoes review on YouTube to see an example. With all the related content on YouTube like unboxing and beauty videos, this is the format people love and it delivers a simple in-video buying experience,” said Pichai.

A few months back, YouTube rolled out “YouTube Charts” in India which highlights country-specific trending music lists, top songs, artists and music videos at one place. With it, India became the 56th country alongside the global chart. “YouTube Charts” has more than two billion global users and 265 million monthly users in India.

Over the last year, many Indian artists have reached the YouTube music country charts. These are in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada along with the global chart. The YouTube Charts include trending lists, top songs, artists and music videos. YouTube Charts are also available within YouTube Music. These include “Top 100” most played songs and “Top 100” music videos globally and locally and “Top 30 Trending” chart.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: February 6, 2020 12:27 PM IST

