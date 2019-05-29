YouTube India launches ‘Student Plans’ for Music Premium and YouTube Premium services

YouTube on Wednesday introduced ‘Student Plans’ in India for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium services. As the name suggests, the new plan is for eligible college going students to get discounted access to YouTube’s premium video and music services. In the YouTube’s Student Plan, the company has kept YouTube Music Premium prices at Rs 59 for a month, while the YouTube Premium video service will be available for Rs 79 a month. Starting Wednesday, these plans can be purchased by students through YouTube’s dedicated premium services page.

YouTube has noted that these ‘Student Plans’ are currently available to full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India. The company has detailed some eligibility requirements for the students on its website. In order to sign up for the YouTube Music Premium student plan, one can visit youtube.com/musicpremium/student , while the YouTube Premium student plan can be availed through youtube.com/premium/student.

As is the case with any premium service, you get the ability to download tracks as well as Background Play, which works seamlessly well on the iPhone as well. For a better experience, it’s recommended that you use the YouTube app instead of a browser on your smartphone.

In March, YouTube brought the Music Premium and YouTube Premium to India, almost a year after the US launch. Besides English and Hindi, YouTube Music offers content in 9 regional languages – Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. Compared to the competition, YouTube Music does offer some additional features. Among these are live performances, official albums, remixes and covers.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

For normal users, YouTube Premium service starts at Rs 129 per month, and offers an ad-free YouTube experience besides original programming. There’s also a family plan starting at Rs 189 per month, which allows up to 6 members in the same household. In case of YouTube Music Premium service, normal subscription is for Rs 99 a month and family plan starts at Rs 149.