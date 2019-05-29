comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • YouTube India launches ‘Student Plans’ for Music Premium and YouTube Premium services
News

YouTube India launches ‘Student Plans’ for Music Premium and YouTube Premium services

News

The Google-owned company has kept YouTube Music Premium prices at Rs 59 for a month, while the YouTube Premium video service will be available for Rs 79 a month. Starting Wednesday, these plans can be purchased by students through YouTube's dedicated premium services page.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 3:48 PM IST
youtube music artists

YouTube on Wednesday introduced ‘Student Plans’ in India for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium services. As the name suggests, the new plan is for eligible college going students to get discounted access to YouTube’s premium video and music services. In the YouTube’s Student Plan, the company has kept YouTube Music Premium prices at Rs 59 for a month, while the YouTube Premium video service will be available for Rs 79 a month. Starting Wednesday, these plans can be purchased by students through YouTube’s dedicated premium services page.

YouTube has noted that these ‘Student Plans’ are currently available to full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India. The company has detailed some eligibility requirements for the students on its website. In order to sign up for the YouTube Music Premium student plan, one can visit youtube.com/musicpremium/student , while the YouTube Premium student plan can be availed through youtube.com/premium/student.

TikTok remains App Store's most downloaded app for 5 quarters in a row: Report

Also Read

TikTok remains App Store's most downloaded app for 5 quarters in a row: Report

As is the case with any premium service, you get the ability to download tracks as well as Background Play, which works seamlessly well on the iPhone as well. For a better experience, it’s recommended that you use the YouTube app instead of a browser on your smartphone.

YouTube Music Premium

In March, YouTube brought the Music Premium and YouTube Premium to India, almost a year after the US launch. Besides English and Hindi, YouTube Music offers content in 9 regional languages – Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. Compared to the competition, YouTube Music does offer some additional features. Among these are live performances, official albums, remixes and covers.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

For normal users, YouTube Premium service starts at Rs 129 per month, and offers an ad-free YouTube experience besides original programming. There’s also a family plan starting at Rs 189 per month, which allows up to 6 members in the same household. In case of YouTube Music Premium service, normal subscription is for Rs 99 a month and family plan starts at Rs 149.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 3:48 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Cricket 19 The Official Game of the Ashes released
Gaming
Cricket 19 The Official Game of the Ashes released
OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4

News

OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4

Flipboard accounts hacked

News

Flipboard accounts hacked

YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services

News

YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services

Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

News

Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Show Review

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Apple wins foldable device patent: Report

OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4

Flipboard accounts hacked

YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services

Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services

News

YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services
2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube

News

2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube
TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

News

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app
Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro's pop-selfie camera endurance test video

News

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro's pop-selfie camera endurance test video
OnePlus 7 Series Launch Live Stream

News

OnePlus 7 Series Launch Live Stream

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile खेलने की आपकी ट्रिक्स न हों चोरी, Spectator Mode को ऐसे करें ऑफ

Youtube ने स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 59 रुपये में पेश किया Youtube Music Premium और Youtube Premium का सब्सक्रिप्शन

9 करोड़ रुपये में बिका ये लैपटॉप, इसमें मौजूद हैं दुनिया के 6 सबसे खतरनाक वायरस

OnePlus 7 भारत में 4 जून से इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Summer Surprise Sale: Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme U1 मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दामों पर

News

Apple wins foldable device patent: Report
News
Apple wins foldable device patent: Report
OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4

News

OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4
Flipboard accounts hacked

News

Flipboard accounts hacked
YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services

News

YouTube launches Student Plans in India for premium services
Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

News

Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India