YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV while Prime Video adds Google Chromecast support

YouTube, the popular video streaming platform from Google, is finally making a comeback to Amazon’s Fire TV. Both the company announced they will work together to launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the coming months. Amazon, on the other hand, will launch the Prime Video app for streaming to Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant also announced that Prime Video will be available across Android TV device partners while YouTube TV and YouTube Kids app will arrive on Fire TV later this year.

“We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide,” said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. “Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love.”

“We’re excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love,” said Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video.

In a released statement, Amazon said that the flagship YouTube app will be the easiest way for Fire TV users to watch all of their favorite YouTube content. Once the app arrives, Fire TV users will be able to sign in using their existing YouTube account, access their full library of content and even they will be able to play videos in 4K HDR at 60 frames per second on supported devices. All Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs will also be getting standalone YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps.

Both Amazon and Google seem to have buried their hatchet and bringing their applications to each other’s platform. While Google brings YouTube to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Amazon will bring Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV. The Prime Video catalog will be available as an easy access to Chromecast and Chromecast built-in users, along with Android TV users. Along with Prime Video, Chromecast users will be able to rent or purchase titles or choose from more than 150 Prime Video Channels including Showtime, HBO, CBS All-Access, Cinemax and STARZ.