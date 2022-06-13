comscore YouTube is gifting one-year of free service to its loyal Music and Premium users: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Youtube Is Giving Free Service As A Gift To Its Longtime Music Premium Subscribers
News

YouTube is giving free service as a gift to its longtime Music, Premium subscribers

News

YouTube Premium and Music subscribers who have finished six years of time with the service are getting this reward.

YouTube

YouTube is rewarding its loyal customers with gifts like free service. YouTube Premium users who subscribed for more than six years of service are now getting 12 months of free service, reported 9to5Google. This was first reported by a Reddit user. Also Read - How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

A user reported that after being a subscriber to YouTube Premium for “2222 days (or precisely 3,199,680 minutes)”, he got a “Time to celebrate” prompt in the YouTube Music for Android. If you are one of these select users, you will also be greeted with an on-screen shower of presents and confetti. Also Read - Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups and do a lot more

“…we want to thank you for your incredible support. We’ve just enabled a little something on your account for you: Also Read - How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background. 12-months free. That’s on us!”

Youtube, youtube music

Image: Reddit

Although many users haven’t reported the same yet, but they are nearing the mark. Hence, we might see more reports about this soon.

How to check your YouTube Premium start date

To check how much it has been for you with YouTube premium as a subscriber, you need to follow these simple steps:

  1. Open YouTube for Android or iOS
  2. Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner
  3. Select the “YouTube Premium benefits” category
  4. Under your username, you will see a “Member since” date

To find out how much time it has been, just copy the date mentioned and paste it on Google Search “days since [date]” and voila!

YouTube Premium subscription plans in India

YouTube Premium in India costs Rs 139 per month without auto-renewal. If you go ahead with the auto-renewal option, the monthly subscription will cost Rs 129. YouTube also has a 3-month plan that is priced at Rs 399 and a yearly subscription plan that will cost you Rs 1,290.

For the unversed, YouTube also offers a plan just for students that cost just Rs 79 per month. To get this, users need to submit their student ID as proof. With YouTube Premium, users get ad-free viewing in addition to the ability to download videos to watch them offline. They also get different features like background and picture-in-picture playback.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 13, 2022 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to restore chat history on WhatsApp for Android, iOS
How To
How to restore chat history on WhatsApp for Android, iOS
Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here s how

News

Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here s how

Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users

Telecom

Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight

Mobiles

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift launch this week: What to expect

Photo Gallery

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift launch this week: What to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

YouTube is giving one-year of free Premium subscription to its select users

Global PC shipments to fall 8.2% in 2022 due to economic slowdown

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal sells stake to Tencent

Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here s how

Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

News

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature
Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999