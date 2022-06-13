YouTube is rewarding its loyal customers with gifts like free service. YouTube Premium users who subscribed for more than six years of service are now getting 12 months of free service, reported 9to5Google. This was first reported by a Reddit user. Also Read - How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

A user reported that after being a subscriber to YouTube Premium for “2222 days (or precisely 3,199,680 minutes)”, he got a “Time to celebrate” prompt in the YouTube Music for Android. If you are one of these select users, you will also be greeted with an on-screen shower of presents and confetti. Also Read - Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups and do a lot more

“…we want to thank you for your incredible support. We’ve just enabled a little something on your account for you: Also Read - How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background. 12-months free. That’s on us!”

Although many users haven’t reported the same yet, but they are nearing the mark. Hence, we might see more reports about this soon.

How to check your YouTube Premium start date

To check how much it has been for you with YouTube premium as a subscriber, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open YouTube for Android or iOS Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner Select the “YouTube Premium benefits” category Under your username, you will see a “Member since” date

To find out how much time it has been, just copy the date mentioned and paste it on Google Search “days since [date]” and voila!

YouTube Premium subscription plans in India

YouTube Premium in India costs Rs 139 per month without auto-renewal. If you go ahead with the auto-renewal option, the monthly subscription will cost Rs 129. YouTube also has a 3-month plan that is priced at Rs 399 and a yearly subscription plan that will cost you Rs 1,290.

For the unversed, YouTube also offers a plan just for students that cost just Rs 79 per month. To get this, users need to submit their student ID as proof. With YouTube Premium, users get ad-free viewing in addition to the ability to download videos to watch them offline. They also get different features like background and picture-in-picture playback.