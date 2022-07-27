comscore YouTube Shorts show encouraging results when it comes to monetisation
  • Home
  • News
  • Youtube Is Now Banking On Youtube Shorts For Monetisation
News

YouTube is now banking on YouTube Shorts for monetisation

News

YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.

YouTube-SHorts

Image: Pixabay

In the era of TikTok, Google-owned YouTube Shorts is catching up fast and the company has seen encouraging results in its early monetisation efforts on the short-video making platform. Also Read - Google Play celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new logo

Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet (Google’s parent company), said that consumers are increasing and consuming short-form videos obviously and they are seeing this across multiple platforms, including YouTube. Also Read - You can turn your Google Pixel 6A into a Ninja Turtle: Here’s what you need to do

“We’re continuing to see good user engagement on YouTube. Early results in Shorts’ monetisation are also encouraging, and we’re excited about the opportunities here,” Schindler said during a call with analysts late on Tuesday. Also Read - Google brings audio switching feature to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s what it does, how it works

“We’re excited about the opportunity,” he added.

YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.

In the April-June period, YouTube TV surpassed 5 million subscribers, including trailers.

“There’s also a lot of potential for shopping on YouTube. Just last week, we announced a partnership with Shopify. It will help creators easily connect their stores to YouTube and enable shopping across their live streams and videos,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

YouTube advertising revenue was $7.34 billion in the company’s June quarter (Q2).

Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer at Alphabet, said that in YouTube and Network, the pullbacks in spend by some advertisers in the second quarter “reflects uncertainty about a number of factors that are challenging to disaggregate”.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 27, 2022: Claim free gloo wall skin, characters and more today
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 27, 2022: Claim free gloo wall skin, characters and more today
SHIB Visa card is latest way to burn Shiba Inu coins: What is it?

News

SHIB Visa card is latest way to burn Shiba Inu coins: What is it?

Top Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar releases for this week

Photo Gallery

Top Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar releases for this week

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Twitter to hold shareholder meeting to vote on Musk's bid in September

News

Twitter to hold shareholder meeting to vote on Musk's bid in September

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google witnesses 'encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts of YouTube Shorts

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 27, 2022: Claim free gloo wall skin, characters and more today

SHIB Visa card is latest way to burn Shiba Inu coins: What is it?

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Twitter to hold shareholder meeting to vote on Musk's bid in September

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999