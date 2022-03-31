YouTube is officially rolling out the picture-in-picture support on YouTube TV. However, it is just limited to iPhone and iPad users who are using iOS 15 devices. This news was confirmed by YouTube on Twitter earlier yesterday. Back in February this year, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan had promised that a few features are coming to YouTube TV in the coming months. Also Read - How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

With the picture-in-picture feature, users can simply swipe up while watching a video and go back to the Home screen. This move will not disrupt the video, as it will keep playing in a small picture-in-picture window that can be placed as per the user's convenience. This will allow all the YouTube TV viewers to multitask while watching videos on the platform. You can even leave the YouTube app and perform other tasks while watching the video.

YouTube has clarified that, users will be able to watch any shows on their iOS device while using the picture-in-picture feature". The feature is not just limited to on-demand videos but for live TV as well. For the unversed, this feature was introduced for Android users a long time back. It is surprising that iOS users are getting this feature so late. However, it is just available for premium YouTube TV users only.

We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

In an earlier MacRumors report, Google is planning to bring the picture-in-picture feature to all users in the US, that include users without a premium subscription. As per the statement by YouTube, “We’re still planning to launch PiP for all users without a YouTube Premium subscription in the US. We have no other updates to share at this time. In the meantime, we’ve also extended our experiment of PiP on youtube.com/new for our Premium users on iOS as we continue to test and improve the experience before launch.”