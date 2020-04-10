Video streaming platform YouTube has just made a significant announcement regarding the design of its desktop website. According to the information available, the company has just added touch screen support of its website. This means that users can easily use the platform on their touch-enabled devices. It will make YouTube desktop much easier to use on large touch-screen devices. In addition, the company also fixed some of the issues present in the website. The company shared the details of the changes in a post on the Google Support forum for YouTube. Let’s check out the details of all the changes that the company has made as part of the update. Also Read - YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming

YouTube makes changes to its desktop website; details

Let's dig deeper into the details available regarding the new YouTube desktop update. The company is referring to this update as the "YouTube Desktop" March 2020 release. First up, as mentioned above, we are getting support for touch-enabled devices such as the Apple iPad series. This will ensure that users without the YouTube app on their touch-screen devices get a better experience while using the wesbite. As part of this support, YouTube has also introduced new gestures, increased icon sizes, and improved scrolling experience. The company has also added a "three-dot" menu that will be available under all video thumbnails on touch devices. Earlier, the user had to hover the cursor over the video title with a mouse or a trackpad.

As part of the touch support, YouTube also added gestures as mentioned above. The new additions include the ability to swipe the video up for full screen and down for mini-player. Moving to the better scrolling experience, this is available in the "left-hand guide", "account information" menu and notifications menu. Lastly, increased icon sizes will make them more accessible.

YouTube has also improved the "Watch History" section with a better organization by date. Other changes include the ability to organize videos in a playlist. Now, users can easily push a video to the top or the bottom of the list. The company has introduced "Move to top" or "Move to bottom" buttons to make things easier. Talking about the fixes, the company has fixed the issue where "some video thumbnails" disappeared and did not show in a playlist. YouTube also fixed an issue with the mini-player that covered important buttons or elements in the background.