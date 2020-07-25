comscore YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app
News

YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app

News

Since YouTube Music is inside the existing YouTube app, there is no background playback yet. You cannot leave the app if you want your music to keep playing.

  • Published: July 25, 2020 12:59 PM IST
YouTube Music

Like it or not, Youtube Music is surely growing, looking to likely replace Google Play Music completely eventually. Google has been continuously adding new features to YouTube’s music-only counterpart. Yet, the app is yet to completely catch up to Google Play Music in terms of compatibility, and Android-TV support is one of those areas. However, a new feature by the company solves this, well, somewhat. Also Read - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

While a separate YouTube Music application is still not present for Android TV, Google has decided to integrate the functionality within the existing YouTube app. A new update on Android TV has added a new ‘Music’ tab to the sidebar of the YouTube app on Android TV. As pointed out by XDA, the implementation merges YouTube recommendations along with content from your history and ends up feeling half-baked. Also Read - YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India: All you need to know

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

The main con with the weird implementation is that since it is not a separate app, there is no background playback yet. You cannot leave the app if you want your music to keep playing. Further on, there is no shuffle or repeat feature for now. There is no toggle to shift between video and audio modes either. Managing your own playlists is also still not possible and users will also have to give up on accessing their full music library or uploaded music. Also Read - YouTuber makes CSGO cheats that punishes cheaters when used

Separate YouTube Music app expected eventually

This naturally doesn’t work out for most people who actually use YouTube Music. The main features that made the app become a separate entity from the normal YouTube app are missing here. What we can take from this is that the implementation is actually a temporary hold-over until Google is developing a separate app for the music-streaming service on Android TV.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

Also Read

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

We will then likely see YouTube Music in its full prime on the interface, with features including background playback coming back.  For now, a better way to listen to music from your TV is to simply cast your phone on the Android TV interface and use YouTube Music from there instead.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2020 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app
News
YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app
OnePlus 8T series rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

News

OnePlus 8T series rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Fitbit Charge 4 features

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Fitbit Charge 4 features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak confirms ANC support

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak confirms ANC support

How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly

How To

How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app

OnePlus 8T series rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak confirms ANC support

iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app

News

YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app
Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

Wearables

Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube
How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

Features

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

हिंदी समाचार

ROG Phone के फैंस के लिए एक अच्छी एक बुरी खबर, डिस्कंटीन्यू होगा यह स्मार्टफोन

LG का नया स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ कम कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition की बैटरी और कलर जानकारी आई सामने

रिलीज हुई सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म Dil Bechara, जानिए कैसे फ्री में देख सकते हैं आप

JioMart एप को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, 10 लाख से अधिक बार हुआ डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app
News
YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app
OnePlus 8T series rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

News

OnePlus 8T series rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak confirms ANC support

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak confirms ANC support
iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience

News

iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers