YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users

YouTube's PiP mode is currently rolling to non-Premium users in Italy, and is likely to be introduced to other countries gradually.

  Published: April 9, 2019 5:31 PM IST
Initially limited to only Premium users, YouTube’s picture-in-picture (PiP) mode is now rolling out to non-Premium subscribers outside the US. YouTube’s PiP mode is currently rolling to non-Premium users in Italy, and is likely to be introduced to other countries gradually. “The option to turn on PiP mode can be found in Settings > General menu in YouTube’s Android app, but it only works on devices running Android 8.0 Oreo or later versions,” the GSMArena recently reported.

However, according to Google’s support page, non-paying users in the US are being able to benefit from PiP playback with advertisements. Users who don’t have a YouTube Premium subscription can play a video (non-music one) then exit the app and see if it stops or goes into PiP mode. They can also double check for the setting in the app.

Besides, Online music streaming app YouTube Music announced that it has hit three million downloads within a week of its launch in India. Earlier in March, Google-owned content sharing app YouTube launched its paid service called YouTube Premium and its music streaming app, YouTube Music in India, to take on international music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music as well as domestic music players like JioSaavn and Gaana in the country.

YouTube Premium, that costs Rs 129 a month, includes membership to YouTube Music Premium, offering users ad-free services, background play and offline download feature. “Our tremendous scale and reach are why many talented artists and creators across India come to YouTube to share their voice with the world,” said Susan Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, on Monday. “It’s why we’re seeing Indian artists connect with fans from Delhi to New York and everywhere in between.”

  Published Date: April 9, 2019 5:31 PM IST

