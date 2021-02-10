comscore YouTube removes videos, songs related to farmer protest after govt order
YouTube pulls down video, songs related to farmer protest after "legal complaint from govt"

Video streaming platform YouTube has removed songs and videos related to farmer protest after it received a legal complaint from the Indian government.

Video streaming platform YouTube has pulled down a music video by famous Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal titled ‘Aliaan’ that was related to the ongoing farmer protests in the country. The video has garnered almost 60 lakh views before it was taken down. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Twitter Spaces testing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch, and more

Now, YouTube has placed a notification on the original video stating that “This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.” Also Read - Twitter Spaces is a new feature that allows users to host virtual voice chats like Clubhouse

A YouTube spokesperson said in a statement: “We comply with valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy and act quickly to remove identified content.” Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi shows-off new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Many join in support of farmers

Despite the ban, fans of the singer have posted the same video on various individual channels on YouTube which are still accessible. Since the content is of a similar nature, YouTube might be working on clamping down on these videos as well.

Multiple media reports suggest that another video by Punjabi singer Himmat Sandhu titled ‘Asi Vaddange’ with over 1.3 crore views has also been removed by the video streaming platform.

Amidst the chaos, several Punjabi celebrities and singers have come out in support of the protesting farmers as the government toughens its stance on social media accounts spreading misinformation and malicious and inflammatory content as well.

Twitter in a soup

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has also sent three notices to Twitter, the latest one asking the company to block 1,178 accounts believed to be linked to Khalistan sympathisers and those backed by Pakistan. It was earlier that Twitter had refused to remove these account but after facing arrest of its top officials in India along with a financial penalty, the micro-blogging website has now started blocking the aforementioned accounts.

In another notice, MeitY had asked Twitter to block 257 accounts using the #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag amid the farmers’ protest, under Section 69A of the IT Act.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST

